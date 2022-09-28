Rio Ferdinand's bride Kate wows in sheer last-minute wedding gown – photos

Three years have passed since Kate Ferdinand (née Wright) married her husband Rio, and she marked the relationship milestone with a stunning throwback wedding photo.

Against the backdrop of the rolling hills in Turkey, the newlyweds posed for a photo which saw Kate looking lovingly up at Rio dressed in her sheer wedding gown. The bride opted for a fishtail gown that highlighted her figure, complete with a sheer bodice, lace applique and spaghetti straps. She wore it alongside a floor-length veil with her blonde hair styled in effortlessly glamorous loose waves.

"3 years. I love you," she wrote in tribute to Rio, who looked dapper in a three-piece suit.

It wasn't the first dress she had made for her wedding – the Berta bridal gown was created just one week before she said 'I do' as she wasn't pleased with her original frock.

Kate and Rio tied the knot in September 2019

The former TOWIE star and the footballer tied the knot in Turkey on 27 September 2019 in front of their closest friends and family, including Rio's three children Lorenz, Tate and Tia from his marriage to Rebecca Ellison. She tragically passed away in 2015 at the age of 34 after battling breast cancer.

After their ceremony, which took place underneath a floral arch at the end of a mirrored aisle, Kate changed into her second wedding dress. She was pictured enjoying her first dance with Rio in an elegant square neck gown with a floaty, full-length skirt.

The couple met in Dubai in 2016

The couple first met while holidaying in Dubai in 2016, and their relationship developed from there, with Rio proposing on the top of the St. Regis Abu Dhabi hotel two years later. Speaking about the moment Rio first saw his future bride, he told You: "I looked across and saw this girl eating a burger.

"I don’t know what it was but she made me smile and I saw she was with someone I knew and we got talking. Then I went back to my family. The next morning, I woke up and the first thing I thought was, 'I want to text her.'

"It shocked me because I had it set in my head that my future was just me and the kids and my work. I thought I would never feel ready to move on, but I wanted to see this girl again, talk to her. She got into my head."

