Kate Ferdinand looks stunning in incredible wedding photos with husband Rio The pair tied the knot in Turkey in 2019

Kate Ferdinand and her husband Rio have been married for two years, and the pair marked the special occasion by sharing incredible photos from their big day on Instagram – including photos of her two wedding dresses.

The former TOWIE star, 30, said she had "the best memories" from her wedding day with retired footballer Rio, which took place in Turkey on 27 September 2019.

The first snap showed the newlyweds posing against the backdrop of the mountains and the water, with Kate wearing a stunning figure-hugging lace gown with spaghetti straps and a mermaid skirt while Rio looked dapper in a black suit and white shirt.

Others showed the pair kissing at their wedding breakfast, Rio's speech and their first dance – and in the latter, the bride had changed into a new gown.

Kate's second wedding dress featured a top with an elegant square neckline and an A-line full-length skirt.

Kate shared throwback photos to mark their second wedding anniversary

"Happy anniversary baby [heart emoji] the best memories, wish we could do it all over again," she wrote. Rio, meanwhile, shared his own series of throwback photos and added the sweet message: "Happy 2nd yr anniversary you! Gets better every year being with you. Love You."

It wasn't long before their followers shared messages of congratulations for their relationship milestone. "You looked incredible xx," wrote one, and a second remarked: "That dress though." A third added: "Happy anniversary! Such a beautiful couple."

Rio's two sons walked Kate down the aisle at their 2019 wedding

The couple have since welcomed baby boy, Cree, and Rio also has three children – Lorenz, 14, Tate, 12, and nine-year-old Tia – from his marriage to Rebecca Ellison, who tragically passed away in 2015 at the age of 34 after battling breast cancer.

Rio's sons had special roles in the nuptials, with a previous photograph showing Kate walking down the aisle, accompanied on either side by Tate and Lorenz. "There were so many special moments at our wedding… but this is one I will never forget #proud #myboys," she wrote.

