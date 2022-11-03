Victoria Beckham models slinky mother-of-the-groom dress to announce exciting news

It's been seven months since Victoria and David Beckham's eldest son Brooklyn had his lavish wedding with Nicola Peltz, but fashion designer VB has shared a video from the star-studded event to announce some exciting news.

The former Spice Girls star posted a video of herself rocking her bespoke mother-of-the-groom dress, masterminded by VB's design director Lara Barrio, as she walked towards a full-length mirror. The gleaming strappy number featured a beautiful silver sheen – inspired by the moonlight on the ocean – subtle lace accents and a flowing full-length skirt.

WATCH: Inside Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's incredible wedding

She caused quite a stir in the gown, which has since been spotted on model Isabela Grutman, and it can now be yours if you act quickly! "I'm so excited to tell you that there is now a very limited number of my Liquid Metallic Evening Gowns in shimmering silver and gold, available exclusively online and at 36 Dover Street," she revealed.

"An evolution of my signature fit slip dress and inspired by the Studio 54 era, this very special and delicate gown is inspired by the reflection of the moonlight on the ocean at night, and was developed using the finest metallic yarn from my favourite mill in Como, Italy."

VB wore a stunning mother-of-the-groom dress at Brooklyn's wedding

She shared a close-up of the lace detailing at the top of her wedding guest dress, which she said is "perfect for party season."

"My exclusive Liquid Metallic Evening Gowns echo the glamour of '40s Hollywood, but with the boldness of the '70s club scene. I love the delicate French Chantilly lace appliqué and scoop back – it's perfect for party season," Victoria added.

The party frock is now available to buy

Fans were delighted to hear the news and took to the comments section to share their excitement. Fellow Spice Girls star Emma Bunton was among the first to write: "This is the most beautiful dress," and Rylan Clark joked: "I'd wear it." Another fan wrote: "This is pure art," and a second penned: "You looked STUNNING in this at Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding!!"

For Brooklyn's wedding, which was covered by Vogue, the stylish mother-of-four wore her hair up in a chic messy bun and added a jaw-dropping diamond pendant necklace thought to be worth up to £2 million.

Kyron Keogh, co-founder of ROX Diamonds & Thrills said: "Victoria is wearing an ornate 18ct yellow gold necklace with a pear-cut diamond that looks like its 12cts -15cts. The whiteness of it indicates great clarity and so it could be worth £1.3- £2million."

