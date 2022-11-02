Amanda Holden's unexpected wedding joke with second husband Chris revealed The Heart Radio star had the most unique invitations

Amanda Holden has revealed humour is a huge part of her relationship with her husband Chris Hughes, so it should come as no surprise that they poked fun at themselves when it came to their wedding.

READ: 12 celebrities who recycled their wedding dresses: From Holly Willoughby's party to Queen Camilla's outing

After a five-year relationship, The Heart Radio star married Chris on 10 December 2008 in front of the likes of Piers Morgan and Jessie Wallace, who received very surprising invitations to the nuptials. While they have never revealed photos of the invitations, they reportedly showed a cartoon of Amanda dragging her fiancé to the church on a lead - very different from the traditional romantic floral designs!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden joined by husband and daughters to recreate baby photo

Speaking to HELLO! about her light-hearted marriage in 2019, Amanda revealed: "Chris is very funny and errs on the side of lightness. We can make jokes out of any situation throughout the best and darkest times of our lives. He's rubbish at romance, but he's there for the solid things – such as keeping my car clean and making sure I relax."

The couple are approaching their 13th wedding anniversary following their white winter wedding at St Margaret’s Church in Somerset and Babington House in 2008, which was attended by their eldest daughter Lexi.

RELATED: The Queen's cousin Princess Olga details King Charles' 'lucky escape' from marriage

MORE: 12 celebrity brides' surprisingly unconventional wedding mini dresses

The couple on their wedding day in 2008

"I still get goosebumps when I remember how happy I was walking down the aisle towards him knowing I was about to become his wife," Amanda wrote in The Sun in 2017.

She added: "I was determined it would be a white winter wedding, but I wasn’t prepared to take a chance on the weather, so I hired a special effects company to spray the grounds with artificial snow. As Chris and I emerged from the church as husband and wife, faux snowflakes came fluttering down. It was so realistic, and you know what they say in showbiz – fake it till you make it!"

Amanda and Chris are doting parents to two daughters

The Britain's Got Talent judge – who was previously married to Les Dennis – marked her anniversary in December 2021 by sharing the sweetest picture and gushing about Chris. She wrote: "Almost 18 years together and married 12 today. I literally couldn't live my life without this hilarious, gorgeous, clever man- he is the best Daddy and our foundation! - My Chrispy... love you darling x."

MORE: Lorraine Kelly's surprise wedding party with husband Steve has fans saying the same thing

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.