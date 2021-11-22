Peter Phillips' date for royal christening of nephew Lucas and baby August revealed Princess Anne's son was there on his nephew's special day

Peter Phillips has been keeping a low profile over the past few months but was pictured on Sunday in attendance of the royal christening for babies Lucas and August.

The proud uncle was there to watch his nephew Lucas – the son of Mike and Zara Tindall – get baptised alongside his second cousin August, the son of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

Peter was in attendance at the royal event with Lindsay Wallace. The pair were in the car together with Natalie Pinkham and her husband.

The royal's ex-wife Autumn Phillips, who he shares daughters Savannah and Isla with, was not at the christeneing. The pair announced their divorce in February 2020 after 12 years of marriage.

HELLO! understands that this is not the first time Peter and Lindsay have spent time with each other in recent weeks and months with friends saying 'they enjoy each other's company'.

Lindsay is an old friend of Peter and Zara, and was in attendance at Zara and Mike's wedding.

Peter Phillips attended his sister Zara Tindall's son's christening on Sunday with Lindsay Wallace

Sunday's christening took place at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, and was attended by many members of the royal family, including the Queen, who has been keeping a low profile in recent weeks due to a back injury.

The royal cousins' joint christening took place on 21 November – one day after what would have been the Queen and Prince Philip's 74th wedding anniversary.

In what would have been a difficult weekend for the monarch, no doubt she would have taken comfort by being surrounded by her closest family members for a joyous occasion.

Peter shares two daughters with ex-wife Autumn Phillips

Eugenie and Zara welcomed their first sons just over a month apart earlier this year. Eugenie gave birth to her first child, August, on 9 February, while Zara welcomed little Lucas, her third child, on 21 March.

The Queen's granddaughters gave their sons the middle name Philip in a touching tribute to their grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh. Prince Philip passed away aged 99 on 9 April when August was just two months old, and Lucas was less than three weeks old.

A spokesman for Peter confirmed that both he and Lindsay attended the christening but would not be drawn any further.

