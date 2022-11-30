Harry Kane's bride Kate swapped sentimental gown for sheer party dress at oceanside wedding The bride paid tribute to their daughters Ivy and Vivienne

Harry Kane and his wife Kate got married on 19 June 2019 in an incredibly picturesque oceanside ceremony.

The couple have kept photos and details of their wedding day private, but they shared some rare pictures shortly after their nuptials which gave a peek at Kate's two very different bridal gowns. The England football captain's bride Kate's first gown was an ivory strapless Ralph and Russo creation, with an embellished top and sleek mermaid silhouette.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Harry Kane treats daughter Vivi to jaw-dropping Encanto birthday cake

The then-26-year-old made a sentimental addition to the inside of her train, by having the names of Harry and their two daughters, Ivy and Vivienne, embroidered in neat blue writing. "Something blue…" Kate captioned the photo, which revealed the hidden detail on her dress.

Meanwhile, other photos posted from the wedding show that Kate changed into a second dress to party with friends and family at their evening reception, complete with a V-neck and sheer detailing with delicate floral embroidery. The bride also showcased her new marital status by adding hair clips that said "Mrs Kane" from Tilly Thomas Lux, an accessories label loved by stars including Holly Willoughby and Rochelle Humes.

SEE INSIDE: Harry Kane's £17m Kardashian-style family mansion with Kate and children

Kate Kane shared a look at the hidden detail on her wedding dress

"A month ago today I married my soul mate, one of the best days of my life! Thank you for making my dreams come true, you are perfect @harrykane," Kate captioned the photos, adding: "Thank you to all of our friends and family for making our day so magical! We love you all. An incredible week filled with laughter, love and happy tears, wish we could do it all again."

Kate wore two wedding dresses for her wedding to Harry Kane

While Harry and Kate have shared some details and photos from their nuptials on Instagram, they have managed to keep the location of their wedding private.

The couple previously revealed the fun way they celebrated with their wedding party during their trip, including hosting a special sporting event, the Kaneland games. Separated into Team Kate and Team Harry, the bride and groom and their guests tried their hands at activities including golf, Frisbee and limbo.

The newlyweds went on to enjoy an exotic honeymoon with sandy beaches, a cruise ship and cocktails.

UP NEXT FOR FOOTBALL: World Cup 2022: Meet the England team's wives and girlfriends who will be cheering from the sidelines

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.