Exclusive: Pixie Lott discusses wedding mishaps and marriage advice

Pixie Lott and Oliver Cheshire are the definition of couple goals. Not only are they both genetically blessed, but they are also a multi-talented couple with singing, songwriting and modelling under their Schiaparelli-clad belts.

MORE: Pixie Lott's embellished bridal dress is more beautiful than we expected – first wedding photos

The duo wed in June 2022 after 12 years of dating and captured public attention with their stunning ceremony. The wedding took place in Ely Cathedral and saw the bride glide down the aisle in a pearlescent embellished Schiaparelli gown designed by the house's creative director Daniel Roseberry.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Fashion Awards 2022

Pixie's dream ivory silk crepe and double satin gown featured a bustier embellished with 20,000 nude seed beads and a 4.5-metre train scattered with Swarovski seed beads – so we're not surprised the couture piece took 650 hours of work to create.

STUNNING: Pixie Lott reveals secret wedding dress detail no one saw as she shares stunning new photos

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Pixie Lott revealed whether the big day went smoothly and if any mishaps took place.

"It was as smooth-running as it can be. There's always so much planning that goes into a day like that," she said. "But when it comes to the actual day you can't really think about all that stuff, you've got to be in the moment. Well, that's the advice I always got given."

Pixie Lott revealed details about her big day with HELLO!

The couple's initial wedding plans were postponed due to COVID-19, yet this only made their big day all the more magical. Oliver noted: "It was very special. We waited so long to have all our friends and family there."

Guests including Emma Thynn, Marchioness of Bath and Sabrina Elba were in attendance at the bash and were surprised by a gospel choir during the service.

WOW: 14 best dressed stars at The Fashion Awards 2022: Naomi Campbell, Florence Pugh, Lily James & more

"I felt so lucky to work with Schiaparelli on the wedding dress," Pixie told HELLO! Fashion at Monday night's Fashion Awards, "Daniel is so talented, and it was honestly a dream come true. I couldn’t actually believe I got to wear something so magnificent, I felt so lucky."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.