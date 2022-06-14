Pixie Lott's vivid yellow bridal earrings stole the show - and you can too with these lookalikes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Bright bridal jewellery looks like it's here to stay – just look at Pixie Lott's bold wedding earrings and Jennnifer Lopez's green engagement ring for proof.

Pixie chose a beautiful yellow colour scheme for her wedding with Oliver Cheshire at Ely Cathedral, and she even tied in her accessories. The singer, 31, and the model, 34, exchanged vows on 6 June with photos showing the beaming bride being covered with yellow confetti by her bridesmaids, dressed in lemon satin gowns by Eliza May.

WATCH: Pixie Lott shows off stunning second wedding dress as she throws the bouquet

As she made her first appearance with her new husband following their ceremony, Pixie looked gorgeous wearing an embellished gown designed by Schiaparelli's Daniel Roseberry, which she teamed with Roger Vivier shoes, Schiaparelli hair jewels and sparkling yellow earrings, which were visible underneath her blonde curls.

Pixie and Oliver chose a yellow colour scheme

The couple – who engaged at St Paul's Cathedral in 2016 – were inspired to choose yellow based on the colour scheme at Pixie's parents' wedding, according to Vogue. If you're still in love with her halo bridal earrings, which featured what appears to be a square-shape yellow sapphire in the middle surrounded by diamonds, shop the best lookalikes below.

We love the eye-catching vivid colour of these three-carat halo earrings, made with man-made cushion-cut yellow diamonds and white round brilliant-cut diamonds.

Yellow cushion-cut earrings, £139.04, Etsy

Copy Pixie's style but with these everyday, affordable Kate Spade earrings, which feature cubic zirconias and cost just £50 – bargain!

Sunny stone halo studs, £50, Kate Spade

Turn heads with these yellow diamond studs, featuring an angular halo of clear round brilliant cut diamonds and 18k yellow gold and white gold to create warm and cool tones.

Yellow diamond studs, were £4,999 now £2,499, Fraser Hart

Add a pop of colour to any outfit with these round yellow crystal studs from Swarovski.

Yellow birthstone studs, £65, Swarovski

Can't find what you're looking for online? Get your ear candy personalised with your choice of metal - we're eyeing up the cushion-cut canary yellow Moissanite earrings with 14k yellow gold.

Moissanite stud earrings, £215.04, Etsy

Get Pixie's earrings in a round style with these beautiful CARAT* London cubic zirconia studs.

CARAT* London round earrings, £99, Fraser Hart

If you're after something a little special, you can choose the carat and quality of these round yellow sapphires, which are encircled by diamond halos in these vintage-inspired studs.

Vintage round studs, were £1,099 now £967, Angara

