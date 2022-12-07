Queen Consort Camilla pictured with royal in-law's wedding gift The late monarch received the sapphires in 1947

Queen Consort Camilla opted not to wear a tiara at her royal wedding with King Charles in 2005, but she chose a beautiful bridal headpiece for her latest outing.

Supporting her husband at the Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday night, Camilla looked regal in a blue ensemble with matching sapphire accessories which were loved by the late Queen Elizabeth II. The Belgian sapphire set – including the necklace and earrings – was given to her late mother-in-law, then-Princess Elizabeth, by her father King George VI as a wedding gift in 1947. Following her nuptials to Prince Philip, the monarch is thought to have added the tiara.

She was pictured wearing the jewellery on numerous occasions, including on the Royal Yacht Britannia in 1992 and at a banquet in Prague Castle in 1996.

Camilla knew just how to style the accessories for her latest outing, opting for a midnight gown by Anna Valentine, the designer who was also responsible for her wedding dress.

The Queen Consort paired her Anna Valentine dress with the sapphire jewellery

On 9 April 2005, Camilla and Charles tied the knot in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall before holding a service of blessing at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. It is tradition for brides to wear white dresses, a trend thought to have been started by Queen Victoria in 1840, but Camilla opted for two more unconventional outfits which were both designed by Anna Valentine and Antonia Robinson.

The London-based couturiers created a beautiful cream silk chiffon dress with a matching coat for the civil ceremony followed by a unique grey silk coat dress with embroidered gold detailing for the blessing.

The late Queen received the necklace as a wedding gift from her father King George VI

Camilla teamed both with hats or headpieces instead of tiaras, which may have been because the couple – who were both previously married – did not exchange vows in a church.

The now Queen Consort was married to Andrew Parker Bowles between 1973 and 1995, while the King was married to his late wife Princess Diana from 1981 and 1996.

