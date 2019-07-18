Gordon Ramsay officiates Beckham wedding – but not the one you think! This is brilliant!

Gordon Ramsay has surprised fans by revealing he officiated the wedding of a Beckham! However, rather than being the nuptials of his friends David and Victoria or any of their children, it was actually an American woman named Brandi Beckham, who was marrying MasterChef USA winner Gerron Hurt.

The former school teacher and his fiancée tied the knot in an episode of the US cooking show, with Gordon not only leading the ceremony, but also making sure that the season ten contestants prepare a delicious wedding breakfast for the newlyweds and their guests. Sharing a clip of the episode on Instagram on Wednesday, Gordon told fans: "You’re invited to the wedding event that may end up a little raw on @masterchefonfox tonight at 8/7c! Congrats @chefgarron Gx."

The 52-year-old traded his chef’s whites for a smart blue suit for the occasion, with a complementing tie and rose buttonhole pinned to his jacket. "This wedding is going to be amazing. For the first time ever, we’re hosting a wedding inside the MasterChef kitchen," Gordon tells the contestants. "He’s a much-loved member of the MasterChef family. Last season’s MasterChef winner, Gerron."

As you would expect from the cooking show, it didn’t all go to plan, with Gordon telling some of the contestants that their culinary efforts were a "recipe for divorce". But it appears they pulled it off, as the groom Gerron said his day was "perfect".

It has been an exciting start to the year for Gordon, as he celebrated a huge milestone of his own – the birth of his fifth child, baby Oscar. The proud dad has been keeping his fans updated with the baby boy’s progress since his birth in April, and recently shared an adorable clip of the three-month-old at their home in London, appearing to give a wink to the camera. Cute!

