Back in 2005, the then Prince Charles married Camilla Parker-Bowles in a civil ceremony at the Windsor Guildhall, but no Charles' son, Prince Harry, has shared some details about the day.

In his memoir, Spare, which leaked early in Spain and has been seen by HELLO! the Duke of Sussex revealed that the planning of the wedding wasn't easy for the couple and they faced an incredible amount of obstacles as they attempted to tie the knot.

It got so bad that Harry even ended up wondering whether external forces, like the spirit of Princess Diana, were playing a part in the disruptions.

One of the issues faced by the couple was the death of Pope John Paul II on 2 April 2005, with Harry saying neither wanted the wedding to coincide with the date of his funeral.

The Queen was also insistent that Charles attend the funeral, which took place on 8 April 2005. Charles and Camilla were both attendees at the event, marrying a day later.

The funeral of Pope John Paul II delayed the pair's wedding

The Duke of Sussex also confirmed press speculation that the Queen hadn't wanted to give Charles and Camilla permission to marry, even though she did give the pair her blessing.

The Queen wasn't the only member of the royal family uncertain about the marriage, with both William and Harry asking their father not to marry Camilla, but he added that neither brother held it against their father when he did.

Her Majesty and Prince Philip did not end up attending Charles and Camilla's wedding, although they did attend the Service of Prayer and Dedication in St George's Chapel that was held over the nuptials. They also hosted a wedding reception for the happy couple.

Charles and Camilla tied the knot in 2005

The Duke spoke candidly about his relationship with his father in the book, even revealing that Charles had originally envisioned a different name for him.

Due to her love of Queen Victoria, Charles had wanted to name Harry Albert, after her husband, but Princess Diana wasn't keen on the name, leading to the pair naming him Henry, which Harry is a nickname for.

The King's original name choice was, however, chosen as one of Harry's middle names.

