Forgotten royal wedding rings! Princess Charlene, Zara Tindall & more symbolic bands

Following a century-old British royal tradition, the Princess of Wales' simple thin band is made from a nugget of gold from the Clogau mines.

When the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge married in 2011, St James's Palace released a statement reading: "The gold was given to Prince William by the Queen shortly after the couple were engaged. It has been in the family's possession for some years and has been in the care of the royal jewellers."

It sits alongside her iconic sapphire engagement ring which Prince Charles gave to Prince William's mother, the late Princess Diana. Kate's husband Prince William has chosen not to wear a wedding ring at all!