Lisa Marie Presley's unconventional mother-of-the-bride dress at Riley Keough's wedding revealed

Riley Keough is just days away from celebrating her eighth wedding anniversary with her husband Ben Smith-Peterson, which could see the star reminisce with her special wedding photos.

The Runaways star and the stuntman met on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road and went on to get married in an intimate candlelit ceremony in Napa Valley on 4 February 2015 in front of A-list guests such as Kristen Stewart and Dakota Johnson. But two important wedding guests who will likely be on her mind are her late mother Lisa Marie Presley, who passed away on 12 January 2023, and her brother Benjamin, who died from suicide in July 2020.

The former looked stunning at her daughter's wedding, pulling out all the stops in an unconventional mother-of-the-bride outfit. Instead of the traditional blues, greens and pinks that mothers often wear to tie in with the bridal party, Lisa was pictured in a black long-sleeved dress that protected her from the winter chill.

The elegant yet gothic frock featured velvet stripes across the waist and hem and contrasting white fluffy cuffs. With her caramel-coloured hair styled into glamorous curls and a pop of pink lipstick, Lisa looked stunning next to her lookalike daughter.

Riley and Ben shared their wedding photos with HELLO!

Riley smiled for the camera in her Delphine Manivet boho lace wedding dress with a backless design and sheer lace sleeves, which she deliberately chose for its simplicity. "I wanted the dress to be simple and long-sleeved and made of lace. Delphine made exactly what I wanted. I'm not very flashy, I wanted it to be simple," Riley told HELLO! at the time.

Elvis Presley's granddaughter – who welcomed a baby daughter in January – has since shared a series of throwback wedding photos with her late brother, who also dressed to impress in a dapper black tux and bow tie.

The couple are approaching their eighth wedding anniversary after getting married in 2015

"Not an hour goes by where I don’t think of you and miss you. It’s been two years today since you left and I still can’t believe you’re not here. You are so loved my Ben Ben," Riley wrote to mark the anniversary of his death in 2022.

