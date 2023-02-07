Baby Victoria Beckham looks unrecognisable in beautiful bridesmaid dress The former Spice Girl looked adorable in the lacy frock

Even as a child, Victoria Beckham was something of a fashion icon. The former Spice Girl may be known for her signature mini dresses and typical all-black attire, but once upon a time, she donned a highly uncharacteristic frock.

Back in 1982, an eight-year-old Victoria was a bridesmaid at the wedding of a family friend in Hertfordshire. The star looked adorable in the sky-blue dress which exuded eighties extravagance, featuring a voluminous silhouette, ruffled hems, puff sleeves and a tiered, lace-trimmed maxi skirt.

Little Victoria wore her long hair down loose and smiled for the cameras, showing off her cream-coloured flower crown. She was pictured alongside three other bridesmaids who all wore the same outfit, complete with white ballerina pumps.

David Beckham's wife-to-be clasped a small bouquet of pink and white flowers in her hands and stood alongside the happy couple.

Nowadays, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper's mother rarely shares throwback photos from her childhood. Yet earlier this year, she surprised her fans with a never-before-seen snap of her younger years.

Victoria shared the wonderful picture to celebrate her own mother's birthday. She penned: "Happy birthday @jackie.adams_! We all love you so so much!!!! So many kisses from us all - by the way… how cute was I?" The image showed mother Jackie with her two daughters, Victoria and Louise, and Posh looked very different with a parted fringe and a gap between her teeth.

It's rare to see Mrs Beckham flash a smile, so even if it's in a throwback picture – we'll take it!

Proving she was always into fashion, Victoria was sporting a fabulous outfit – a pink fringed dress with beaded details. Her sister Louise was wearing a matching one too, helping to create the sweetest twinning sibling moment.

