Victoria Beckham's flirty wedding guest dress leaves fans confused

Victoria Beckham put her wedding guest fashion sense to the test once again as she attended Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira's big day.

Not only did the fashion designer mastermind her own outfit, but she also put together a dress for her daughter Harper and close friend Isabela Grutman – little did she know they would leave her followers confused.

VB took to Instagram to share photos of the trio preparing to go to the wedding, which was held at the Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM). She looked pretty in pink with her pastel-hued maxi dress with delicate straps, V-neck and ruffle detailing – a look from her new summer collection – finishing off her polished look with an edgy messy bun.

Harper, meanwhile, rocked a strapless gradient dress featuring deep blue, purple and white colours, and Isabela made a more daring appearance in a low-cut dress that opened to her navel, with a mini bralette underneath and ruched material.

The fashion designer created several dresses for Marc and Nadia's wedding

"My number one #VBMuse #HarperSeven! Mummy loved creating this dress for you. I love seeing my new collection on you @IsabelaGrutman!! You look incredible! Kisses xx VB," Victoria captioned the series of photos, which left fans asking questions.

"The dress is like a copy of a ghost dress?" one confused follower asked, while another added: "I think that Victoria's dress is like an old Galliano's dress. Don't you?" A third similarly wrote: "Isn’t that a version of the Zimmerman dress that Harper wore last year?" and a fourth added: "Also the 'VB designed one' on @_harperbeckham is an exact copy of the #zimmermann one she wore in Venice back in June."

Shop the look:

Ruffle maxi dress, £85, Club L London

Zimmerman pink dress, £1,150, The Outnet

The frock they're referring to is the pink and blue strapless one that retails for £1,600 which ten-year-old Harper was spotted rocking during a trip to Italy with her famous dad David Beckham.

Fans of Harper's strapless ballgown can snap up the pink design in the sale for $1,150, while there are plenty of high street alternatives to Victoria's flirty frock – we're loving this bargain £85 version from Club L London.

VB was also responsible for the bride Nadia's bridesmaid dresses, which haven't yet been seen. The model commented on Victoria's photo of herself wearing a white embellished suit jacket: "What a magical night!! Indeed so honored you were such a big part of it with us and btw you killed it with the bridesmaids dresses. Again so honored. We love you too!!"

