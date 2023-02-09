'Sensible' Prince Harry learns marriage tips from 'impulsive' wife Meghan Find out whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are really compatible

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been married for four years, during which time they have been "learning" from each other.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly have very different personalities based on their star signs, which means they don't take the same approach to marriage and parenting their two young children, Archie and Lilibet. According to celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman, who spoke to Spin Genie about royal couples' compatibility, King Charles' youngest son is a "sensible" and "logical" Virgo, while former Suits actress Meghan is an "impulsive" Leo. So how does their relationship work?

WATCH: Prince Harry's cheeky altar comment to Meghan Markle caught on camera

Loading the player...

"Virgos accept people as they are, they don’t judge and don’t try to change the other person, so all signs are kind of compatible with Virgo," Inbaal began, adding people with Prince Harry's sign are often willing to fit their lives around their partner.

"This sheds a lot of light on the joint decisions of the Sussexes, since Meghan as the fiery Leo would make impulsive decisions, and Harry would calculate the risks and opportunities, and if he can see a logical reason to take a particular step, he’ll get on board," she continued.

READ MORE: Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo's ex shares inspirational message about breakup

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex got married at St George's Chapel in 2018

Harry's reasoning skills may have come into play when the couple chose to relocate from the UK to America in 2020, less than two years after their wedding at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. At the time, the couple had welcomed their baby boy but they had concerns over the toll the negative media coverage was having on Meghan's mental health, as she told Oprah Winfrey in 2021: "I just didn’t want to be alive anymore."

They went on to welcome daughter Lilibet in June 2021, and the family of four now live in Montecito. Speaking of their parenting techniques, the psychic continued that Harry's star sign would make him "practical" while Meghan is more likely to be "inspiring."

The couple reportedly have different approaches to marriage and parenting

"Together they’re a strong couple that thrive on their differences," Inbaal concluded and noted that they are the "ideal tag-team" thanks to their planets being in consecutive signs.

He explained: "Her Mercury, planet of communication, is in Leo, and his is in Virgo. Her Venus, planet of love, is in Virgo, and his is in Libra. Her Saturn, planet of karma, is in Libra and his is in Scorpio.

"This makes them the ideal tag-team, because each of them is always learning something new from the other, and they’re both excited to show the other one how to do things their way."

SEE NOW: Loved Pippa Middleton’s bridesmaid dress? New Look just dropped a £40 version

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.