How Prince Harry evaded paparazzi during top-secret honeymoon with Meghan Markle The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sneakily evaded the press

Prince Harry has never been a big fan of the British press, but we are impressed by the lengths he went to in order to evade the paparazzi ahead of his honeymoon in 2018.

In the lead-up to his wedding with Meghan Markle, there was much speculation about where the couple might choose to spend their first few weeks of married life – would they jet to a meaningful location in Africa, many wondered? Now, the Duke of Sussex has revealed the sneaky way they kept their departure from the UK top secret, and where and when they travelled.

In his new book Spare, Harry explained they left London, where they were living at Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace at the time, and headed for the Mediterranean sun and sea for a ten-day trip that finished shortly before his grandmother the Queen's birthday celebrations, Trooping the Colour.

Perhaps most amusing about his anecdote, though, is the fact that they chose to travel in a vehicle disguised as a removal van with cardboard on the windows – that's one surefire way to keep photographers from following the famous newlyweds!

The Duke of Sussex has opened up about relaxing on his honeymoon following the stressful build-up to the royal wedding

Harry admitted that both he and Meghan were exhausted from the pressure caused by the build-up to the royal wedding, which took place at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on 19 May 2018. No doubt a quiet break where they could reflect on their relationship and their big day was a welcome relief.

Many people suspected the couple would return to Africa on their honeymoon

Upon their return to the UK, Harry met with supporters and representatives of charity OnSide Youth Zones in the grounds of Kensington Palace, and charity patron David Price told HELLO! said the royal seemed very "relaxed" following his trip. "He's just back from honeymoon and it seemed like he was still on cloud nine. You can just tell when someone's really laid back and relaxed and content with life, that was the vibe he was giving off. He had enough time for everybody and was in such a great mood," he said.

Rumours quickly set in about where the couple had visited, with many guessing Namibia. While the Prince denied those claims, he remained coy about the real location.

