Riley Keough twinned with lookalike half-sister at rustic wedding – unearthed photo Elvis Presley's granddaughter posed with her flower girl

Riley Keough ensured her family were very involved in her wedding day with Ben Smith-Petersen in 2015.

Not only did she have special roles for her late brother Benjamin – who died from suicide in July 2020 – and her glamorous mother Lisa Marie Presley – who passed away in January 2023 – but she was also pictured with one of her younger half-sisters, then aged seven, who was the most adorable flower girl.

Lisa and her fourth husband Michael Lockwood welcomed twin girls Harper and Finley in 2008, and one of them crouched next to the bride in a white gown with a tulle skirt, capped sleeves and a satin belt. She wore her long brunette hair in soft waves, much like her older sister.

Meanwhile, Riley looked stunning in her backless lace wedding dress.

Riley's followers quickly noted the resemblance between the half-siblings. "[Finley] looks like Presleysssss love you Riley soooo much," remarked one, and another added: "TWINNIES."

Riley posed with her adorable flower girl

"She's got the Presley eyes… Just like Gladys. Gorgeous girls," a third commented.

Riley and Ben recently celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary after getting married on 4 February 2015 at the 157-acre Calistoga Ranch in Napa Valley.

The Runaways star and the stuntman met on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road and enjoyed a whirlwind romance, with Ben proposing after six months.

Lisa Marie Presley's twins were seven at the time of the wedding

They had a "very intimate" wedding without any of their family and friends in attendance in Nepal, where Riley wore a bold red dress, before hosting their big celebration in California.

"Technically, our first wedding was in Nepal, because we were there building a school a couple of weeks before we got married. The families knew we were getting married and they said, 'Let us throw you a Hindu wedding,'" Elvis Presley's granddaughter told Vogue.

Lisa was a stunning mother-of-the-bride in wedding photos shared with HELLO! magazine

"It was so beautiful and, in some ways, that wedding was a little more intimate and really special. That wedding, I cried. At my bigger wedding I was a little nervous, I wasn’t as present. But it was still equally as amazing."

