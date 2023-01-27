8 Loose Women relationship bombshells: From Christine Lampard's wedding tears to Jane Moore's ex's arrest Ruth Langsford and Carol McGiffin have also opened up about their marriages

Part of the popularity of Loose Women is down to the panellists' unwavering honesty when it comes to their personal lives, including Ruth Langsford, Charlene White and their co-stars' relationship confessions.

We're talking Jane Moore revealing her ex was arrested on their wedding day, Denise Welch on being a pregnant bride, and Carol McGiffin spilling details of her secret wedding. Take a look at some of the Loose Women stars' most unexpected marriage comments…

Charlene White's cheating partner

Charlene White opened up about how she found out her partner was cheating on her. "Sometimes I'd leave my car at home and he was living with me at that point. I remember that I'd get back and he would swear blind that he'd never seen this girl and that they hadn't met each other since the first time they bumped into each other at this club."

The mum-of-two continued: "So I would check the mileometer, I would check the miles on my car and I worked out that the miles that were gone on my car were exactly the right amount of miles to travel to and from that girl's house. So that's how I knew he was lying about it."

Carol McGiffin's secret wedding

The couple eloped to Bangkok

Carol McGiffin shared the first photos of her secret wedding with Mark Cassidy on Loose Women after the couple jetted to Bangkok, Thailand in February 2018.

She revealed they didn't have any friends or family present, and she opted for a laid-back bridal outfit including black and white striped trousers, a white blouse and a denim jacket layered over the top.

"We did it on our own, just us two, nobody at all. It had to be like that - all or nothing," Carol said. "We thought, 'We won't tell anyone just yet'. We liked having a secret. Then the secret carried on. We did tell all our close friends and family. In a kind of way we had little celebrations with our families and close friends and probably missed a few out - so sorry about that."

Denise Welch's pregnancy-concealing bridal gown

Denise and her second husband share two kids

Denise Welch married her second husband Tim Healy in 1988 and went on to welcome her two children, The 1975 lead singer Matthew, and Louis.

Denise admitted to her fellow Loose Women panellists that she was "about 20 weeks" pregnant with her eldest son when she tied the knot with Tim, but she wore a puff-sleeve, full-skirted wedding dress that concealed any baby bump she might have had.

"I got pregnant before I was married, with Matty," she said, as she explained why marriage was important to her. "Part of me thought, I do want to get married but will I be bothered after I've had the baby?"

Jane Moore's ex's wedding arrest

Jane and Gary announced their separation in 2022

Jane Moore recently announced she had split from her husband Gary Farrow – but that wasn't the only bombshell she dropped regarding their relationship.

The couple got married at London's Claridges Hotel on 4 May 2002, but she didn't realise until halfway through her wedding day that her husband was arrested the night before.

"Basically, there was a fire alarm and he wouldn't leave the hotel until he knew the kids were alright and they wouldn't let him know where the kids were. Anyway, he got lairy. And then it was all fine and it was a false alarm and he went to sleep," she explained.

He then got arrested and was still behind bars on the morning of their wedding. Gary was reportedly shouting: "I'm getting married", but the policemen simply responded with: "Oh, we've heard that excuse!"

Christine Lampard's wedding tears

Frank Lampard got emotional over his late mother

Christine Lampard and her husband Frank were very emotional on their wedding day back in 2015.

Former footballer Frank made a moving speech dedicated to his late mother, who sadly passed away from pneumonia in 2008, one year before the couple met at the Pride of Britain Awards.

Christine explained on Loose Women: "I'm not going to cry saying this but he said he saw lots of her in me. He could imagine us going for afternoon tea and shopping together. He got emotional with his speech."

Ruth Langsford's jealous feelings

Ruth said a little bit of jealous is good in a marriage

Even Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes aren't immune to a bit of jealousy! The This Morning star revealed Eamonn is "a woman magnet" and confessed she has a few hilarious tactics to ensure other women know that her husband is not available romantically.

"He's got a lot of really good female friends and that's not a problem to me. But if I was somewhere and I thought, 'She's been coming onto my husband a bit, she's been talking to him a bit too long,' I come over and go, 'Hi, I don't think we've met, I'm Eamonn's wife,'" she said with a fake grin.

She added: "Jealousy is a funny thing isn't it, because a little bit of jealousy can make someone feel a bit special, like, 'Oh, she still really obviously cares about me.' Too much and it can be overbearing."

Linda Robson's modesty

Linda and Mark got married in 1990

Linda Robson previously revealed her Catholic upbringing impacted her relationship with Mark, whom she married in 1990. Despite their long-term marriage, she admitted: "I find it quite difficult. I've never undressed in front of my husband so when I put my pyjamas on, I go in the bathroom."

The actress continued: "My kids have seen me undressed but not my husband or former partners because my mum was Irish Catholic."

Coleen Nolan's unfaithful ex-husband

Coleen discussed the end of marriage with Shane Richie

Coleen Nolan opened up about her first marriage to Shane Richie which ended in 1999 after he was unfaithful.

"I kept making excuses, I kept thinking it was me. I was just turning into this person that I've never been before. I was checking receipts, checking phone bills, going to shops and going, 'What was actually bought with this receipt?'.

"I turned into this detective that I've never been and it was all true and I should have listened to my instincts at the beginning but your heart doesn't want to," the presenter said.

