Queen Rania's mother-of-the-bride outfit's subtle link to late Queen Elizabeth

Queen Rania kept her look elegant yet understated for her daughter Princess Iman's royal wedding, but one of her accessories had a special link to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The royal, who married King Abdullah II in 1993, stepped out in a Dior gown from the Fall 2022 Couture collection at Iman's nuptials with Jameel Thermiotis on Sunday 12 March. Her designer gown featured a high neckline, flutter sleeves, a fitted waist and a pleated skirt, and she wore her long hair in immaculate waves alongside radiant makeup that highlighted her stunning facial features.

WATCH: Queen Rania shares beautiful wedding video for Princess Iman

Loading the player...

Accessorising to perfection, Rania sported a beautiful diamond bracelet, matching earrings and a simple blue clutch bag. Her dress ring by Fabio Salini, however, was a more meaningful choice as she last wore it for the late Queen's state funeral on 19 September 2022, following her death on 8 September.

At the time, she paired it with a deep blue coat with floral detailing after defending the "pageantry and the ceremony" of the funeral amid the cost of living crisis.

Queen Rania's ring featured mother of pearl and cabochon blue sapphire

The yellow gold ring features mother of pearl, which is said to bring the wearer wisdom and prosperity, angel skin coral, which represents happiness and immortality, and cabochon blue sapphire, which signifies romantic love – all three of which are symbolic choices for a royal wedding.

SHOP NOW: Best mother of the bride dresses for a 2023 wedding

Rania owns several pieces from the Italian jeweller, who describes his jewellery as a "form of contemporary art." He added to Couture Notebook : "The value is not necessarily in the stone, but in the design, research, manufacturing; there is so much work behind each piece."

The Jordanian royal last wore it to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022

Meanwhile, Princess Iman also accessorised her Dior lace-trimmed bridal gown with sentimental accessories. She secured her embroidered cathedral-length veil in place with a sparkly diamond tiara borrowed from her mother.

The diadem was crafted by luxury jewellers Chaumet, and it reportedly once belonged to her grandmother, Princess Muna Al Hussein, mother of King Abdullah.

WATCH: Princess Iman of Jordan cuts incredible seven-layer wedding cake in new video

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.