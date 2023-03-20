Denise Richards dons unbelievable lace gown in unseen photo from her wedding The Real Housewives star and model was celebrating her husband's birthday

Denise Richards has stunned fans with a new photo from her and her husband Aaron Phypers' wedding.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who has spent the last month celebrating her 52nd birthday, shared the image on Sunday in order to celebrate her husband's 51st birthday.

"Happy Birthday to my amazing incredible hubby!" Denise wrote on her post, adding lovingly: "Everyday is a dream with you. I love you so much and can’t wait to spend a lifetime of birthdays together."

Denise's Instagram post featured several photos of her and Aaron together

In the wedding photo which she shared, Denise can be seen wearing a beautiful white strapless lace wedding dress with a delicately jeweled waistband.

The dress was custom made for the Wild Things actress by Californian fashion designer Mark Zunino, and while it can't be seen in full in Denise's recent picture, the actress' gown was in fact a mini dress with a long sheer train (attached by the aforementioned sparkling jeweled belt). The World Is Not Enough star married Aaron in Malibu in September 2018 in a ceremony which was featured on Real Housewives in 2019.

In the past, Denise was married to the actor Charlie Sheen, and the couple had two children: Sami, 19, and Lola, 17. See how Denise enchanted her daughter Sami with another silky sheer dress in the video below.

Unfortunately, Denise and Charlie's relationship was a rocky one, and the couple filed for divorce in 2006.

At the time, Denise released a statement saying: "I am disappointed that the situation has deteriorated to the point that it has become necessary to seek the assistance of the court. However, my primary concern is and always has been the welfare of the children and this action today was taken to ensure their safety as well as mine."

Charlie responded with his own statement, decrying Denise's as an "immature and transparent smear campaign."

