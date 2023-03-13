Inside Denise Richards' family birthday celebrations from bikini beach trips with her daughters to vacationing next-door to Prince Harry The Real Housewives star pulled out all the stops for her latest special day

Denise Richards has celebrated her 52nd birthday in style over the last few weeks.

From bikini beach trips with her daughters to vacationing in a holiday home near to where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has certainly celebrated in style.

Thanks to the Wild Things actress choosing to documenting every event on her social media, Denise's amazing month can be seen by everyone in all its glory. Get an insight into one of her family's beach trips in the video below.

WATCH: Denise Richards ignores her daughter Lola's warnings in Hawai'i

The actress and model's celebrations began on the day of her birthday, February 17, when her eldest daughter Sami posted a photo of them both twining in two beautiful green gowns along with the sweet message: "Happy birthday mom, I love you so much. thank u for being my biggest supporter."

Sami's message was particularly sweet considering the fact she had previously become estranged from her mom, choosing instead to live with her father Charlie Sheen for around a year.

Denise's eldest daughter Sami

Denise's next birthday celebration came from her husband Aaron Phypers. went all out with romantic surprises for the occasion.

Taking to Instagram, Denise revealed that Aaron, 50, took her on vacation to a serene looking cottage at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California — the same tranquil, upscale town where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now live with their kids Archie and Lilibet. See inside their home here.

Sharing the details of her husband's romantic gift with her Instagram followers, Denise wrote: "Thank you to my hubby @aaronwilliamcameron for making my birthday so special and taking me to the @sanysidroranch."

Denise's ranch getaway with her husband Aaron

Along with snaps of the holiday cottage, Denise also used her post as a "birthday foodie photo dump" to detail all the amazing food she'd savored over her days of festivities at the ranch, which included a delicious looking Oreo chocolate cake which got fans salivating.

The former Bond girl then went on to celebrate her birthday with another vacation, this time in Hawaii. Denise was joined here again by her husband Aaron, as well as her three daughters, Sami, 19, Lola, 17, and Eloise, 11.

In one photo which the actress shared of this trip, Denise could be seen in a stunning black-and-white striped one-piece swimsuit which showed off her amazing tanned skin and toned figure.

Denise horse riding with her daughters in Hawai'i

As well as visits to the beach, the Real Housewives alum's photos showed the family enjoying horse riding, boating, and viewing some beautiful animals including two peacocks and a couple of adorably fluffy cats.

Denise captioned her photos: "An amazing Hawaii trip @turtlebayresort to celebrate my birthday with my wonderful family and friend."

During this month of festivities, the 52-year-old also celebrated her daughter Sami's 19th birthday through sharing their holidays together and by posting a loving message for her on social media.

