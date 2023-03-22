Watch: Queen Elizabeth has the best reaction to Queen Consort Camilla's wedding struggle King Charles' wife wore two bridal outfits in 2005

King Charles' royal wedding with his second wife Queen Consort Camilla saw the bride wear two stunning bridal outfits, but you may not remember her difficulties with one of them.

The royal newlyweds were captured exiting St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle following their religious blessing on 9 April 2005. They were joined by the late Queen Elizabeth II, who wasn't present for the couple's civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall earlier in the day.

Queen Consort Camilla wore two bridal outfits from Antonia Robinson and Anna Valentine

Camilla began her wedding day in a beautiful cream silk chiffon dress with a matching coat, designed by Anna Valentine and Antonia Robinson, before changing into another outfit from the London-based couturiers. In a break from tradition, which sees brides wear white gowns, her second dress was a unique grey coat dress with embroidered gold detailing paired with a golden headpiece instead of a tiara.

However, she appeared to struggle with her second ensemble in footage captured for the ITV Special: 'Charles and Camilla: A Royal Wedding'. The Queen Consort laughs off the moment - see how her mother-in-law the Queen reacted in the video below…

The royal couple announced their engagement in February 2005, but in the two months between their engagement and wedding, there was a "furious debate" behind closed doors, according to Prince Harry.

The Duke of Sussex said in his book Spare that they weren't sure where to host their nuptials since they were both divorcés.

The late Queen Elizabeth was pictured attending Charles and Camilla's royal blessing

"First there was the controversy over the nature of the ceremony. Courtiers insisted it would have to be a civil ceremony, because Pa, as future supreme governor of the Church of England, couldn’t marry a divorcée in the church," Harry began.

"That set off a furious debate about locations. If the civil ceremony were to be held at Windsor Castle, the couple’s first choice, then Windsor would first need to be licensed for civil weddings, and if that were to happen then everyone in Britain would be allowed to have their civil weddings there. No one wanted that.

"The decision was therefore made that the wedding would take place at Windsor Guildhall," he added.

