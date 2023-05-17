Law & Order: SVU's Mariska Hargitay looks so in love with very famous husband on rare date night

Mariska Hargitay put on an amorous display with her husband, Peter Hermann, during a rare date night in New York City on Tuesday.

The Law & Order: SVU star has been married to the Blue Bloods actor for 19 years and they looked just as smitten with each other all these years later. The couple wrapped their arms around each other as they posed for photos at the 2023 Whitney Gala and Studio Party.

© Getty Images Mariska looked gorgeous in her dress

Mariska looked stylish in a bronze-colored dress that nipped in her waist and featured a painted embellishment along the full-length skirt. She wore her highlighted hair in soft waves and opted for her trademark soft brown smokey eye makeup. Her husband, meanwhile, looked dapper in a dark suit with patent shoes, a white shirt, and a black tie.

Peter was photographed lovingly gazing at his wife with a smile as she shared a laugh with fellow guests outside the event at the Whitney Museum of American Art in Manhattan. Mariska has been married to fellow actor Peter since 2004. The couple met on the set of Law and Order: SVU all the way back in 2001 when he guest-starred on the police procedural drama.

© Getty Images Mariska and Peter share three children

The couple tied the knot at an intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, in 2004 after just over two years of dating and have the sweetest love story. Speaking of the moment she knew Peter was 'the one', Mariska said on The Drew Barrymore Show in January 2022: "Our first date he asked me to go to church with him. And I was moving, and I said, 'Peter, I would love to but not today I am moving today.'

© Getty Images Peter couldn't take his eyes off of Mariska

"And he goes, 'Oh come on it's an hour. It's an hour.' It was so funny; I just couldn't resist so I went to church. And it was that day I remember we went to church, and I am crying, and he thinks I am so moved by the sermon, and I am crying because I am like, 'I know I am going to marry him. I found my husband. I love him.'"

© Getty Images Mariska accessorized with a pair of retro shades

Away from the cameras, the couple are proud parents to three children. They welcomed their first child together, a son named August, in 2006. Five years later, in 2011, they decided to grow their family again, this time choosing to adopt a baby girl named Amaya Josephine. Less than a year later, they adopted another child, a baby boy named Andrew.

Opening up about becoming an adoptive mother, just like her character on Law & Order: SVU, Mariska told Good Housekeeping: "August wanted siblings, and Peter and I both envisioned this big family because we both come from that. Plus, we just had so much love to give," adding that it was "always part of the plan" to adopt.

© Getty Images Mariska and Peter have been married for 19 years

© Getty Images Peter and Mariska met on the set of Law & Order: SVU

© Getty Images Mariska knew she would marry Peter

