Molly-Mae Hague fans spot engagement clue in magical New York photos

Molly-Mae Hague's Instagram photos from New York trip with Tommy Fury continue to fuel engagement rumours after fans spot big clue.

Molly-Mae's 6.3million Instagram followers have been sharing the love for Molly and Tommy during their impromptu US trip and many have noticed that the Pretty Little Thing Creative Director has been hiding her ring finger in photos.

"Definitely think you have gotten engaged. Covering your ring finger and calling him your boyfriend sounds like you are deliberately trying to hide it," wrote one and: "Hiding the left hand," wrote another.

Others penned: "Every time she posts I look for a ring" and: "Are you engaged??? Are you hiding your ring finger from us???"

Will Molly Mae get engaged in New York?

The engagement excitement has built ever since the star revealed that Tommy surprised her with a New York trip. After all, the Big Apple would be a very romantic location for a proposal!

Openly speaking about future wedding plans back in 2020, Molly-Mae revealed her hopes for a large wedding.

When hosting a Q&A on her Instagram Stories, Molly-Mae was asked about wedding plans with one fan writing: "Do you want a big wedding or a small? [sic]." To that Molly-Mae responded confidently saying: "Huge." She went on to say that she only has "about three family members" and teased fans by writing: "Maybe I’ll just invite all you lot."

The couple have been going strong since appearing on Love Island

Speaking on the Love Island: What Happened Next show, Molly-Mae spoke about wanting a "big, extravagant" engagement ring. She also joked: "I mean, I am literally just waiting for the ring now." The clip went on to show the couple browsing in shop windows at sparkly rings.

During the follow-up show, Tommy was also keen to talk about future family plans, he said: "In ten years’ time, I would definitely like to see myself married with kids."

Who knows what type of sparkler Molly-Mae will end up with, but we can't wait to see it!

