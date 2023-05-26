Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and all the crazy places they have gotten intimate revealed

The Live with Kelly and Mark hosts are known for their TMI moments

In the glittering world of Hollywood, enduring marriages are often scarce. However, for Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, their sizzling love story has been the stuff of legends for more than two decades. And they're not shy about sharing it!

The charismatic couple, who first met on the sets of the popular TV show All My Children in the 90s, exchanged vows in 1996.

They later became proud parents to three beautiful children: Michael (born 1997), Lola (born 2001), and Joaquin (born 2003). Amidst the whirlwind of their bustling lives and illustrious careers, Kelly and Mark have managed to carve out special moments for themselves — and these intimate rendezvous are not confined to their bedroom.

© Getty Images Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

In an eye-opening revelation in September 2022, Kelly, who hosts the popular show Live With Kelly and Mark, confessed to Andy Cohen that she and the 'Riverdale' star once made love at Cohen's Fire Island residence.

Taken aback, Andy, who's known for his work on Bravo, exclaimed: "That was a day trip!" To which the former soap opera star riposted, "It was a rental! I figured I wasn’t desecrating anything that you own."

© Instagram Kelly and Mark work hard to stay in shape

However, Andy's holiday home wasn't the only unconventional location for the couple's romantic escapades. Kelly revealed to the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host that she and Mark had also made passionate memories on a boat, in a public restroom, and even on the set of All My Children.

As Kelly explained to Mark in an earlier interview in April 2020, the couple's strong sexual bond arises from their deep connection. She said: "I think we found each other at the right time in our lives. … We were really pliable to each other. We really learned each other well. With that comes a certain level of comfort and confidence and experimentation and just fun."

© Instagram Kelly Ripa and Mark Conselous with their three children

But their spirited love life isn't always well-received by everyone, especially their daughter, Lola. In a hilarious and slightly mortifying incident that Kelly shared on a June 2019 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, Lola had once stumbled upon her parents in a rather intimate moment on her 18th birthday.

Recalling Lola's reaction, Kelly quipped: “Thanks for ruining my birthday. And thanks for ruining my life. I used to see in color, and now everything is gray!” Meanwhile, Mark noted that their daughter called them "disgusting" and suggested they "need to chill."

© Photo: Getty Images Kelly and Mark love their TMI moments

In an exciting turn of events in February 2023, Kelly left her Live viewers in surprise when she announced that her husband would be stepping in as her permanent co-host, taking over the mantle from Ryan Seacrest. Certainly, their onscreen chemistry brings more fun, laughter, and yes, lots of love to the show.

