Ageless Coleen Rooney is the ultimate princess bride in unearthed wedding photo

Fifteen years have passed since Coleen Rooney and her husband Wayne, both 37, exchanged vows, but they have barely aged a day since then.

The mother-of-four took to her Instagram Stories to mark her wedding anniversary, reposting a photo originally shared by her wedding planners, Julie Perry Events. The throwback photo showed the former footballer, then 22, looking dapper in his three-piece grey suit as he held hands with his new wife.

They walked hand-in-hand down the aisle, which was lined with candles and white petals, underneath a giant white floral display grinning for the camera. Coleen was a vision in her custom Marchesa wedding dress, complete with a strapless neckline, a fitted bodice and a princess-style ruffled skirt.

She wore her hair in a sleek bun and accessorised with diamond stud earrings, showing off her flawless complexion with a sunkissed tan and dewy skin.

© Instagram Coleen and Wayne got married in Italy in 2008

The couple got engaged aged 17, one year after they started dating. After five years of wedding planning, Wayne and Coleen got married in Santa Margherita Ligure in Italy on 12 June 2008 in front of 60 of their closest friends and family. Ahead of their big day, which was estimated to cost £5 million, the couple discussed their plans with HELLO!, which saw Coleen open up about her bridal outfit.

© Instagram The mother-of-four previously shared a touching wedding photo with her late sister

"I spent two days in London going round all the boutiques and I tried on loads," she said. "I've now got a shape in my head that suits me, but I haven't found it yet."

Coleen later swapped her strapless gown for another two outfits at her wedding reception. She was pictured dancing with Wayne and clutching a glass of champagne in a Grecian-style one-shouldered gown with jewel embellishments for the evening, and opted for a knee-length white gown with a silver sequin neckline to cut the cake.

Wayne had relaxed his formal wedding attire by removing his tie and unbuttoning his shirt collar.

Back in 2018, Coleen said they haven't ruled out gathering everyone under one roof once again to renew their vows.

"To be honest, it doesn't seem like a long time ago that I got married. It goes so quick! Not at the moment, but maybe in the future. My mum and dad have renewed theirs a few times, they've been married 30-odd years. It's something I will consider in the future but not yet," she said.

© Instagram The couple share four sons

It's likely that Coleen and Wayne celebrated their wedding anniversary with their four sons: Kai, Klay, Kit, and Cass – something she hasn't always been able to do due to Wayne's career.

She said back in 2018: "It's the end of season for the football so he is on holiday then so we will be away on holiday which will be lovely because we haven't spent our anniversary together for certain years, because he has been away with the England squad. [Wayne] will have his full holiday so that will be nice."

