Taylor Hill swaps bridal cowboy boots for sparkly mini dress at ranch wedding - see all her looks

Taylor Hill set the sartorial bar high when she glided down the aisle in the most romantic custom Etro dress. The former Victoria’s Secret model wed her long-term partner Daniel Fryer in a scenic Colorado ceremony on June 10, alongside family and friends who gathered to celebrate the happy couple.

With a resume saturated with fashion experience, Taylor had the pick of the crop when it came to curating her bridal arsenal. In addition to her wedding gown, the 26-year-old debuted several other wedding-themed outfits. Naturally, she looked breathtaking in every single piece.

We took a deep dive into Taylor’s ethereal bridal archive so you didn’t have to. Keep reading to discover what the brunette beauty wore during her special weekend of celebrations…

Custom House of Flora dress

Taylor kicked off her pre-wedding celebrations in a custom House of Flora dress, Messika jewellery, and Etro cowboy boots. The exquisite ivory dress featured embroidered bodice, lace panels and a flowing skirt.

Nava Sleepwear pyjama set

The model dazzled the night before the big day in a core wedding must-have, a feathered set of pyjamas. Taylor enjoyed a girls' night with her bridesmaids in a Nava Sleepwear set, featuring luxurious silk material, a classic pyjama shirt silhouette and a flirty white ostrich feather trim.

Custom Etro wedding gown

Of course, the main sartorial event took the form of Taylor’s custom Etro wedding gown. The dreamy garment featured an off-the-shoulder design, intricately pleated ruffles, an angelic train and a finely belted waistline. A dusting of David Yurman jewels and florals by Olive & Poppy completed her dazzling bridal aesthetic.

Self Portrait embellished party dress

© Instagram

Taylor hit the dance floor with her loved ones in a Self Portrait mini dress for the after-party. The sweetheart piece boasted a strapless design, all-over floral embellishment and a flippy skater skirt cut which she teamed with slip-on crystal sandals.

Free People Lace suit

The following day, Taylor and husband Daniel enjoyed an intimate day of horse riding in the Rocky Mountains. Taylor slipped into a semi-sheer white lace suit sourced from Free People which came complete with decorative semi-sheer panels, a strapless corset and relaxed tailoring.

More photos from Taylor Hill’s Western-themed wedding:

© Instagram The happy couple with Taylor's dog Tate

© Instagram Taylor was surrounded by her loved ones for a wedding selfie

© Instagram Taylor and Daniel's mountainscape wedding location

© Instagram Taylor's sister Logan looked beautiful in a lilac Reformation bridesmaid dress

© Instagram Taylor with fellow VS model and bridesmaid Daphne Groeneveld

© Instagram Taylor with two bridesmaids

© Instagram The model opted for a blushing bride beauty blend

© Instagram Taylor in her custom House of Flora pre-wedding dress

© Instagram Taylor wore a lace Free People suit to enjoy some one-on-one time with her new husband

© Instagram Taylor's sisters Logan and Mackinley joined in with the celebrations on the ranch