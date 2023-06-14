Why Victoria’s Secret model Taylor Hill went barefoot for beautiful boho wedding

Taylor Hill and Daniel Fryer were married last week in a beautiful ceremony set amidst the Rocky Mountains. The couple, who got engaged in 2021, wed in Winter Park, Colorado, Taylor's hometown. For the serene occasion, the former Victoria’s Secret model looked beautiful in a custom Etro gown, the first bridal look the Italian fashion house have created.

Taylor went barefoot for the outdoor ceremony, taking to social media to explain her unorthodox decision. She wrote: "Thank you @etro @marcodevincenzo and @marcocacchione for making the dress of my dreams. You saw my vision and created something more beautiful than I ever could’ve imagined and this dress felt so me, especially since I wanted to get married barefoot because I believe it makes me feel grounded and I wanted to be connected to the earth that I’m from. So thank you for seeing me as clearly as you did.”

A host of celebrity friends and family shared their well wishes for the happy couple online. Fellow VS model Elsa Hosk wrote: “A million times yes to all of it!!!" and Gigi Hadid added: “Perfect!” Lily Collins noted: “Congratulations you beautiful duo!! Just stunning!!” and Hailey Bieber commented: “So beautiful.”

In images captured by Vogue, Taylor and her new husband were seen embracing under a wisteria-clad archway outside and posing in front of the picturesque mountainscape. Taylor’s romantic bridal gown featured an off-the-shoulder design, intricately pleated ruffles, an angelic train and a finely belted waistline.

The groom looked smart in a morning suit, complete with a pale baby blue waistcoat, pinstripe trousers and a white shirt as he embraced his wife at the wedding venue in Devil’s Thumb Ranch, Colorado.

Who is Daniel Fryer?

Taylor’s new husband Daniel Fryer is a venture capitalist who was born in London and raised in Geneva. He attended Eton College, as well as the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California.

Daniel split his career between working in Europe, the UK and the US. The two first met at JazzFest in Aspen in 2019 when John Mayer was headlining. One of his songs would become the inspiration for the couple's first dance song.

Daniel proposed to Taylor at Hotel Il San Pietro di Positano in June 2021 with a stunning three-stone emerald-cut diamond engagement ring.

Speaking to Vogue, Taylor said: “The wedding weekend was so fun and special because we got to do it in my hometown while also adding touches of Danny’s English heritage, which was important to both of us. Planning a wedding is a lot of work – but by the end of the weekend, it was all worth it.”

