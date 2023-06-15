Top 10 most expensive celebrity divorce settlements

3 10

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp – $7 million + lawsuit settlements

© Getty Images Johnny Depp and Amber Heard at Venice Film Festival in 2015

The Aquaman actress filed for divorce from The Lone Ranger star in 2016. Amber also obtained a temporary restraining order against Johnny, and alleged that he had been physically abusive to her during their relationship. In August, a settlement was reached in which Amber received $7 million and $50,000 per month in spousal support was arranged, and at the same time, Amber withdrew her request for a domestic violence restraining order. But of course, this was not the end for the pair's very public split.

In November 2020, the pair's troubled relationship was brought back to public attention when the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise actor lost a defamation lawsuit which he brought against The Sun newspaper in the UK for calling him a 'wife-beater'. Then in 2022 the pair's marital woes were again the focus of the courtroom when Johnny's defamation lawsuit (and Amber's countersuit) in the US regarding a Washington Post article Amber wrote about domestic abuse, began.

After appealing the eventual verdict of that case, the couple settled in December 2022 by agreeing Amber would pay a sum of $1 million to Johnny. The actress paid this money to her ex in June 2023.