Top 10 most expensive celebrity divorce settlements

They say the course of true love never runs smooth – but as these expensive celebrity divorce settlements go to show, the course of a failed love runs even rougher. Not all unions last forever – as is often the case in the blinding spotlight of the celebrity world – and most often when they come to an end a divorce must follow.
From Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's rocky divorce which led to several lawsuits and her most recent payment of $1 million, to Bill and Melinda Gates' several billion-dollar split, join HELLO! as we take a look at some of the most expensive celebrity settlements ever recorded.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West – $200,000 per month
When Kim Kardashian and Kanye West announced their split in 2021, conversations soon turned into interest surrounding how the pair would manage to split their reported $2.1 billion fortune. In November 2022, it was revealed that neither couple would pay each other spousal support. However, along with joint custody of the pair's four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, Kanye must pay a whopping $200,000 per month in child support – so the split was not without its costly consequences.
Bill Gates and Melinda Gates – unknown
2021 appears to have been a year for big celebrity divorces, as it was in May that year that Bill Gates and his wife of 27 years Melinda revealed the surprise news that they were seeking a divorce. The Microsoft creator and his wife did not have a prenuptial agreement and shared several of their assets including billion properties, meaning Melinda was possibly on course to receive half of Bill's over $130 billion fortune.
No details have been released regarding how much Melinda did receive in the end, but the divorce petition obtained by People did claim the couple would be dividing their assets. The pair continue to work together as co-chairs of their foundation, which is worth around $40-50 billion.
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp – $7 million + lawsuit settlements
The Aquaman actress filed for divorce from The Lone Ranger star in 2016. Amber also obtained a temporary restraining order against Johnny, and alleged that he had been physically abusive to her during their relationship. In August, a settlement was reached in which Amber received $7 million and $50,000 per month in spousal support was arranged, and at the same time, Amber withdrew her request for a domestic violence restraining order. But of course, this was not the end for the pair's very public split.
In November 2020, the pair's troubled relationship was brought back to public attention when the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise actor lost a defamation lawsuit which he brought against The Sun newspaper in the UK for calling him a 'wife-beater'. Then in 2022 the pair's marital woes were again the focus of the courtroom when Johnny's defamation lawsuit (and Amber's countersuit) in the US regarding a Washington Post article Amber wrote about domestic abuse, began.
After appealing the eventual verdict of that case, the couple settled in December 2022 by agreeing Amber would pay a sum of $1 million to Johnny. The actress paid this money to her ex in June 2023.
Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos – $38 billion
In 2019, one year after Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was declared the world's richest person, he and his wife of over 25 years announced their divorce. Just as was the case with Bill and Melinda Gates, lots of interest surrounded how the pair would organize their assets and debts. In the end, Jeff and MacKenzie dealt with the issue privately, and MacKenzie was left with a handsome $38 billion share of the fortune.
Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren – $100 million
The world-famous golfer Tiger Woods' six-year relationship with Elin came to an end in 2010 after it was revealed he'd had affairs with several different women. While some reports initially suggested Elin was awarded over $700 million of Tiger's fortune following their split, in reality it appears she actually settled for $100 million, along with winning the pair's Windermere home and an arrangement for child support.
Harrison Ford and Melissa Mathison – $85 million+
After 18 years of marriage, Melissa and Harrison amicably filed for a divorce in August 2001. The pair didn't have a prenuptial agreement, which led to them having to agree on a settlement. Melissa was eventually paid $85 million, and also negotiated that she would receive some of the Indiana Jones actor's future earnings from films he'd filmed when the pair were still together.
Paul McCartney and Heather Mills – $48.6 million
Former Beatle Paul McCartney and businesswoman Heather's divorce in 2008 got messy when she sought £125 million but he offered her £15.8 million. In the end, a judge ordered the former model should be awarded £24.3 million, equivalent to around $48 million at that time.
Michael Jordan and Juanita Jordan – $168 million
One of the biggest divorce settlements in American history, basketballer Michael Jordan's mutually agreed divorce from his wife of 17 years in 2006 led to Juanita receiving a staggering payment of $168 million. The model also received the pair's seven-acre mansion in Chicago.
Madonna and Guy Ritchie – $75-90 million
Reports conflict regarding how much money 'Vogue' singer Madonna had to pay her former husband Guy Ritchie after they settled their divorce in 2008. Some publications reported the Sherlock Holmes director would receive $75 million but others suggested the figure was more around the $90 million region. Guy also received the pair's English country home and the pub which they had co-owned in their settlement.
Lionel Richie and Diane Richie – $20 million
After eight years together as a married couple, Lionel and Diane split in 2003. Their divorce settlement led to the 'Three Times a Lady' paying the fashion designer $20 million.
