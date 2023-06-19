Can you wear black to a wedding? Dress code etiquette decoded

There are often many questions about what is and isn't appropriate to wear to a wedding, and while etiquette previously ruled out wearing black as a wedding guest, the classic hue is now becoming more commonly seen among attendees and bridal parties alike.

Although black has traditionally been considered a fashion faux pas for weddings, there's no denying that there has been a change in mindset in more recent times. In fact, a recent study by fabric experts Dalston Mill Fabrics found that black is actually the most popular colour for wedding guests with an average of 74,037 searches worldwide for black wedding guest outfits – over 11,000 more than the closest contending colour of green.

The royals' most stylish wedding guest outfits

So can you wear black to a wedding? As celebrity wedding guests including Nicole Richie, Ariana Grande and Hailey Bieber have all recently proven, the answer is yes – with a few caveats.

Rules for wearing black to a wedding

1. Consider dress code or traditions

If you've got your eyes on an LBD or dramatic monochrome ensemble for a wedding you've been invited to, there are a few things you should consider first, including whether the couple have stated a preferred dress code on their invitations, or if they are observing any cultural traditions for their nuptials.

MORE: NET-A-PORTER's chicest wedding guest looks to see you through the season

Traditional Indian and Chinese weddings would discourage guests from wearing dark colours such as black because they are associated with mourning and not celebratory occasions like weddings.

2. Think about the wedding location and timing

The location of the wedding or season the ceremony is taking place may also dictate whether black is or isn't appropriate to wear. A black evening gown may look out of place at a destination beachfront ceremony, but would perfectly fit the bill at a black tie winter wedding, so bear that in mind when making a shortlist of your favourite wedding guest outfits.

How to wear black to a wedding

If you've decided it is appropriate to wear black to a wedding, there are still a few styling rules to consider to ensure your ensemble is chic and classy rather than sombre.

Look to lighter fabrics rather than heavy lace or velvet, and try accessorising with colourful or contrasting accessories, such as a colour pop heel or handbag to lift the look and prevent it from looking too dark.

READ: How to find the perfect wedding guest hat according to an expert

Take inspiration from stars like Rochelle Humes, whose black gown was made summer wedding appropriate with cut-out detailing, gold jewellery to accessorise, and her hair styled in beachy waves.

Or if you're looking for something a little more formal, take cues from Nicole Richie, whose one shoulder black archive Donna Karan Collection gown perfectly fit the dress code when she acted as maid of honour for her sister Sofia Richie's wedding in France in April 2023.

Nicole wasn't the only famous face to wear black for the star-studded nuptials; all of Sofia's bridesmaids wore complementing black gowns, while Cameron Diaz also opted for a fitted black column dress for the ceremony on the French Riviera.

Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber proved even the classic LBD can be wedding guest worthy back in 2021, when she donned a sleek Az Factory mini dress with a Saint Laurent clutch and delicate pointy heels to attend a wedding with her husband Justin.