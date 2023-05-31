Christina Hall's multi-million dollar home has been transformed - and it looks like a hotel

The Flip or Flop star is no stranger to changing up her home

Christina Hall has an idyllic home - which wouldn't surprise many given her career in renovating houses.

The Flip or Flop star has a beautiful $12 million mansion in Newport Beach, and has recently added a new space saving addition to the property - a marble kitchen island.

The stand-out feature adds a lot of style to Christina's already tasteful property and she couldn't wait to share a photo of it on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the 39-year-old TV star shared a photo of her sons Brayden, seven, and Hudson, three, sitting eating their lunch on the island. In the background, more of Christina's home could be seen, including an open plan living area with floor-to-ceiling windows to allow for the maximum amount of natural light.

A stylish wooden table and navy couch are also seen in view, as well as a peek into Christina's huge garden - complete with a swimming pool.

Christina Hall shared a new photo from inside her restyled home

The home, in Newport Beach, California was purchased by Christina and her husband Josh Hall in 2022. "Celebrating and settling in," she captioned her Instagram post in June 2022, as she shared how they "made a wish list of every single thing we wanted in a home and then the next day this is off market".

Christina is mom to three kids: she shares Brayden and daughter Taylor, 12, with her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and she shares youngest son Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

She married Josh in 2022. They moved from Dana Point back to Newport Beach last year to settle into a "long-term family home". "We moved to Dana Point last summer after falling in love with the ocean view,” the 39-year-old wrote on Instagram in April 2022.

© Instagram Christina Hall lives in Newport Beach with husband Joshua Hall

"We still LOVE the view, but among other things, we don’t love the 90-minute round trip drive to and from the kids’ school. Back to Newport we go. Near school, friends and work.”

The family also has a beautiful Nashville farmhouse, which she purchased in late 2021. Christina is embarking on an exciting new chapter in her life after her long-running show, Flip or Flop with Tarek came to an end in September 2022.

Christina Hall with her three children inside her stylish home

She now stars in Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Country, but will next be seen in HGTV's Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge.

There is a lot for Christina to look forward to this year, as she is also set to mark a milestone birthday in July - turning 40! In January, Christina opened up about turning 40 and her feelings on the milestone.

© Instagram Christina's son, Hudson, has plenty of space to play

She told People: "I’m approaching 40 in a few months and I feel like what I’ve heard is, in your forties, you’re the most confident and comfortable in your own skin."

© Instagram Christina Hall has been married to Joshua since 2022

Christina said she was "actually excited" for her birthday and has a big trip planned to celebrate. She added: "I don’t feel like I’m 40. Not at all. I feel like I’m 32. I don’t know what happened."

