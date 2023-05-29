Christina Hall's husband gets amorous in her latest bikini photo – SEE

Christina Hall has been keeping fans updated on her ultra-glamorous vacation, sharing a series of intimate snaps on Instagram from her time in Mexico with her husband Josh Hall.

In the latest sun-soaked snap, Josh appears to growl into Christina's ear, while she smiles sweetly into the camera, wearing a white bikini. Josh is looking slightly red, with Christina captioning the photo: "Too much sun."

© Instagram Josh Hall caught too much sun on vacation with Christina Hall

In Christina's next post, she has her arm slung over Josh's shoulder, with a cocktail by her side. She revealed that her friends took the photo while she was unaware, captioning the romantic photo: "Always in our own world."

© Instagram Josh and Christina are on vacation in Mexico

Though Josh and Christina live in the sought-after Orange County, they took the opportunity to head south to Mexico for the Memorial Day Weekend.

Christina shared a glimpse of their incredible home for the weekend, the Montage in Los Cabos, with a clip on her Instagram capturing the resort's impressive infinity pool with a view of the serene beach and rocky mountain behind it.

"Gonna miss this place," she wrote, already lamenting that they have to leave paradise and get back to real life.

© Getty Christina and Josh have loved their romantic break

The break is well-timed, as Christina is set to be very busy in the coming weeks. She recently celebrated the exciting news that her hit show, Christina on the Coast, is in the process of casting for its new season.

Christina teased that it would be returning when she recently wrote on Instagram: "We are currently casting for new projects for Christina on the Coast."

Christina Hall's show Christina On The Coast is soon to return

Christina then shared the email to which potential projects should be sent, along with further information about what the show was looking for.

The home renovations expert asked applicants to "please include your city, rooms you wish to remodel and your budget" in their emails, before adding that properties must have a "minimum budget of $100,000" and be based in Orange County, California.

The next season of Christina on The Coast is also set to take a look at more personal developments at Christina's home she shares with Josh, as well as helping others.

As per Deadline, the upcoming episodes will tackle the kitchen renovation taking place in the star's $12 million home, with the couple even hiring a pet whisperer to interpret how their dog Cash is dealing with the transition.

© Frederick M. Brown Christina Hall has been busy working on her own home

Descriptions for further episodes read: "In the premiere episode, Hall will design a more functional kitchen and stunning fireplace refresh for clients who want a modern update.

"She'll also add bi-fold doors for indoor-outdoor flow and repurpose a special family table into a custom bar top, all while helping her best friend Cassie plan her daughter's first birthday party."

We can't wait to see the transformation!