John Travolta's daughter Ella shares joyful wedding news in rare personal post - see emotional photo of her key role

John Travolta's daughter Ella, 23, is growing up fast - and she's reaching an exciting milestone in her personal life.

The aspiring musician is at the age where some of her friends are getting married, and she's set to have a starring role in an upcoming ceremony as Maid of Honor.

Ella took to Instagram to share a photo of a personalized box that had been made for her featuring photos of her and her friend Jade, who is the bride to be.

VIDEO: John Travolta's daughter Ella impresses with music talent

In the caption, Ella wrote: "Ahh love you Jadey". The picture also contained a card which had the words 'Will you be my Maid of Honor?' It's safe to say that Ella said yes to the special role, and added to the post "Crying rn," alongside a slew of crying face emojis.

Ella tends to keep her personal life out of the spotlight, although she uses her public platform to share updates on her career and post family photos.

Ella Travolta has been asked to be Maid of Honor at her friend's wedding

Most recently, she shared a lovely photo of herself with her father and little brother Benjamin, 12, sitting on the couch in their living room at home in Florida.

MORE: John Travolta poses with his children inside family home - complete with pool

MORE: John Travolta's daughter Ella wows with belted look - how stunning!

She posted the picture to mark Father's Day on Sunday, and wrote a heartfelt message dedicated to her famous dad. It read: "Happy Fathers Day, Daddy. Thank you for being the best father and for all of the love and light you bring to the world. I love you to the moon and back."

John Travolta with children Ella and Benjamin

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "What a beautiful family," while another wrote: "I love how loving your family are." A third added: "What a strong and loving man. You are lucky to have him and he is lucky to have you too."

MORE: John Travolta shares pride for daughter Ella as she makes her catwalk debut

MORE: John Travolta pays tribute to wife Kelly Preston on what would have been her 60th birthday

John also shared the same photo on his own Instagram account, paying tribute to his children on what was a bittersweet day for him - given the loss of his oldest son Jett, who passed away aged 16 in 2009 after suffering from a seizure.

John is doing his best to create happy memories with Ella and Benjamin

"Happy Father's Day to all the dedicated fathers out there," he wrote. Ella is keeping busy with her impressive music career too, having recently announced a new collaboration - with her single, Dizzy, featuring Just Seconds Apart, coming out on June 23rd.

© Photo: Getty Images Ella Travolta is becoming a star in her own right

She shared a preview video on social media, alongside the caption: "Swipe for a sneak peak of 'Dizzy feat. Just Seconds Apart'!! Out June 23rd! It all started with a TikTok challenge and led to a beautiful collaboration. The link to pre save the song is on our stories!"

© Randy Holmes John & Ella Bleu Travolta on Jimmy Kimmel Live

As well as her music, Ella has enjoyed success in the acting industry too. She starred in Get Lost - a reimagining of Alice in Wonderland.

MORE: John Travolta shares pride for daughter Ella as she makes her catwalk debut

MORE: John Travolta's son Ben shares glimpse inside incredible home gym at family's Florida mansion

The project was likened by Deadline to "a reimagining of Alice in Wonderland with creatures turned into human characters."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.