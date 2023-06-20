John Travolta and rarely-seen children Ella and Benjamin pose by huge swimming pool at sprawling $10M mansion

John Travolta loves nothing more than being a father and made sure to tell the world just that on Father's Day.

The Grease star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a lovely photo featuring Ella, 23, and Benjamin, 12, as the trio posed on the couch in the living room at home in Florida.

In the reflection from the window behind them, a huge swimming pool could be seen, complete with a slide.

Outside, there is also a dining table and chairs, ideal for the family to sit at to eat in the summer months, as well as a pool house. John's family home is open plan and often features in posts on social media.

It is worth an impressive $10M and even has an airport and airstrip, with space to mark two of John's jets right outside the home.

John Travolta with his children Ella and Ben - with their pool in the background

The star and his late wife Kelly Preston were the first to build a home on the country's only private runway.

It sprawls across 55o acres and John remodelled his home when he first moved in. It has five bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, and a 16-car garage, which has since been turned into a gym for son Ben, who is keen on gymnastics.

© Photo: Instagram John Travolta and son Benjamin at home in Florida

As well as the pool outside, there is also a golf course, The home is a sanctuary for John and his family, who have been through a difficult time over the past few years. John's beloved wife Kelly passed away from breast cancer in 2020.

This followed 11 years after the star lost his firstborn son Jett, who tragically died from a seizure aged 16 in 2009.

© Photo: Instagram John Travolta is a doting father

John has also been incredibly honest about their experience with grief, and how he has gone about navigating the heartbreaking times with his kids, especially Benjamin.

During an appearance on Kevin Hart's show, Hart to Heart, about dealing with and explaining the loss to his young son, explaining: "He said to me once, 'Because mom passed away. I'm afraid you're going to'."

© Gisela Schober John Travolta with his late wife Kelly Preston and their children

"I said, 'Well, it's a very different thing.' And I went through the differences about my longevity and her limited life. I said, 'But you know, Ben … you always love the truth and I'm going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they're gonna go or when they're going to stay.'

"'Your brother [Jett] left at 16. Too young. Your mother left at 57. That was too young. But who's to say? I could die tomorrow. You could. Anybody can'," he added.

Another look inside John Travolta's family home

"'So let's look at it like it's part of life. You don't know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can.'"

