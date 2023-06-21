Kaley Cuoco's ex-husband is engaged – and the jaw-dropping ring eclipses hers

Kaley Cuoco's ex-husband, Karl Cook has announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Mackenzie Drazan, less than two years after he split from The Flight Attendant actress.

The equestrian took to Instagram on Tuesday to share his happy news alongside a gorgeous photo of him and his bride-to-be. Mackenzie could be seen resting her head on Karl's shoulder while lovingly looking up at him as he beamed for the camera.

In the caption, Karl penned: "No jokes or witty comments just deep happiness and love. I love you so much @mackenziedrazan I am so sorry you have chosen to spend a lot more time with me." Mackenzie posted the same photo on her own account, alongside the message: "YES!!! [infinity]) [Infinity]!!! @mrtankcook Still pinching myself! I love you forever!"

© Instagram Karl presented Mackenzie with a stunning engagement ring that rivalled Kaley's

Mackenzie's dazzling engagement ring was also front and center in the photo and it is worlds apart from the ring he proposed to Kaley with back in 2017. The entrepreneur's sparkler boasts a triple band with a large oval diamond in the center, whereas Kaley's was a smaller, teardrop diamond ring sat on a pave band.

Karl and Kaley finalized their divorce in June 2022, nine months after announcing their separation. They first met in 2016 before Karl popped the question the following year.

© Instagram Kaley's engagement ring was a teardrop diamond on a pave band

They married in June 2018 in a romantic outdoor ceremony which included a horseshoe floral installation, monogrammed burger buns, and a beauty room from Sephora for guests to refresh throughout the day.

However, three years later they announced their split in September of 2021, releasing a statement that read: "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions.

© Getty Karl Cook and Kaley Cuoco were married for three years

"We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."

They continued: "We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further."

© Getty Images Kaley and Tom confirmed their relationship in May 2022

Karl isn't the only one who has moved on from their marriage as Kaley is now in a relationship with Ozark's Tom Pelphrey. They welcomed their daughter, Matilda, on March 30.

"Introducing Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle," Kaley shared alongside a series of pictures of the newborn baby girl swaddled in a blanket and wearing a bow.

© Kaley Cuoco / Instagram Kaley Cuoco welcomed daughter, Matilda in March 2023

"Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief @tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did," she added.

