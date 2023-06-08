Amanda Holden's secret home proposal with second husband Chris she didn't see coming

The Heart Radio star was given a marquise diamond ring by the record producer

One year after divorcing her first husband Les Dennis, Amanda Holden announced she was engaged to Chris Hughes.

While most celebrities have shared their romantic proposal stories with their fans, the Heart Radio star has remained tight-lipped about exactly how and when Chris got down on one knee.

© Getty Amanda Holden's diamond engagement ring close up

However, it is understood that the record producer proposed at the couple's South-West London home in what we imagine was an intimate moment. The Evening Standard reported that Chris surprised Amanda when he popped the question after returning from his holiday with Grand Prix racing driver David Coulthard.

What engagement ring does Amanda Holden have?

Chris presented Amanda with a massive marquise diamond and an eye-catching pavé band, with estimates of its value ranging from £20k to £35k.

She is often spotted wearing it on her left hand on the red carpet and during her Britain's Got Talent appearances – in fact, one contestant even swallowed it as part of his act! She jokingly tweeted at the time: "I honestly was terrified I'd lose my ring last night! Chris was on the edge of his seat even though it's insured!"

When did Amanda Holden get married?

Amanda looked so gorgeous on her big day in an Elie Saab dress

Amanda and Chris, who had a "primal" first meeting in Los Angeles in 2003, got married at St Margaret’s Church in Somerset. Instead of relying on the UK winter weather, she brought her dreams of a white wedding into reality by using a snow machine!

For the celebrations, which later moved to the exclusive Babington House, the bride looked glowing in an Elie Saab wedding dress with spaghetti straps, an embellished bodice and an A-line tulle skirt.

Speaking to HELLO! about her marriage in 2019, Amanda revealed: "Chris is very funny and errs on the side of lightness. We can make jokes out of any situation throughout the best and darkest times of our lives. He's rubbish at romance, but he's there for the solid things – such as keeping my car clean and making sure I relax."

© Instagram Amanda shares her two daughters with Chris Hughes

They are now parents to two daughters called Lexi and Hollie.

Before meeting Chris, Amanda married her first husband Les Dennis in 1995 wearing a satin dress with a square neckline teamed with elegant silk gloves, a delicate pouch bag, a twee veil and a tiara.

© Rex The radio presenter and Les Dennis tied the knot in 1995

They split up briefly in 2000 after Amanda had an affair with Men Behaving Badly actor Neil Morrissey, but in 2001 they seemed determined to give things a second chance. In 2002, they confirmed the end of their seven-year marriage.

