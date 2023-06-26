Jamie and Jools Oliver got married 23 years ago but the spark between them has clearly not gone out. The couple, who are parents to five kids Poppy, 21, Daisy, 20, Petal, 14, Buddy, 12, and River, six, headed down to Worthy Farm on Sunday to witness Elton John's incredible set at Glastonbury Festival, just one day after their wedding anniversary.

Jamie was quick to share plenty of loved-up snaps of him and his stunning wife as they watched the massive gig. In one snap, Jamie and Jools rocked some shades as they got cosy and posed for a selfie.

The professional chef and TV star tagged his wife in a caption and added a red love heart.

Jamie kept things casual in a red and blue checkered shirt, while Jools looked every inch the festival babe in a white cotton dress, pairing it with layered necklaces, red boots a denim jacket tied around her waist.

© Instagram Jamie and Jools Oliver pose for selfie at Glastonbury

It wasn't just his wife Jools, 48, who joined the Naked Chef, also 48, for the festivities as the music legend got ready to perform to a crowd made up of thousands of festival goers.

Another post shared on Jamie's Instagram Stories showed him taking a selfie alongside Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, as well as Hollywood actor, Rami Malek and Taron Egerton, who happened to portray Elton in the biopic, Rocket Man.

© Instagram Jamie took a photo of Taron Egerton watching Elton John

Jamie also shared a number of photos showing the sheer volume of the crowd who had made their way to the Pyramid Stage at Glasto to watch the Crocodile Rock singer perform what is set to be his final concert in the UK.

While this year the couple were enjoying some festival fun as part of their anniversary celebrations, in April Jamie and Jools decided to honour their marriage in the most wonderful way: renewing their vows on a beach in the Maldives surrounded by the entire family.

© Instagram Jools Oliver looked super chic at Glastonbury Festival

Sharing the special occasion on social media at the time, Jamie wrote in a lengthy caption: "Yep After 23 years together, we thought it would be a special moment to celebrate renewing our wedding vows before the kids all start leaving the nest. It was really special, funny, and romantic with the words in the ceremony making more sense having come this far together."

© Getty Images Jamie and Jools, who wed in 2000, renewed their vows earlier this year

The chef continued: "It seems like a blink since the first wedding which we kept very private apart from the paparazzi at the village church we thought it would be a happy and joyful moment to share with you all this Easter. We’ve always dreamed of going to the Maldives and it was just as you would have dreamed, simply amazing!"