The Daily Lowdown: Elton John drops fresh announcement after Glastonbury set

Off the back of his epic Glastonbury headline set, Elton John has announced he is releasing a limited-edition vinyl version of Diamonds. The Rocket Man singer wowed a eye-wateringly big crowd as he closed the festival with his set at Worthy Farm on Sunday evening; he performed a string of classic hits and welcoming guests on stage such as Rina Sawayama and Brandon Flowers. Elton's vinyl release is a celebration of the icon's performance at Glasto and features tracklisting personally selected by Elton to reflect the festival's set list. Diamonds is available to order now. Elsewhere at Glastonbury, there were other huge moments including Dave Grohl joining multiple acts on stage across the weekend, Lizzo raising the roof with her setlist and Lewis Capaldi being supported by the crowd after struggling with his voice and ticks on stage. You can catch full coverage over on BBC iPlayer.

Taylor Swift has appeared to defend her former flame John Mayer as she performed the track Dear John for the first time in 11 years. The Cruel Summer singer was on stage in Minneapolis for her Eras tour when she addressed the fact that Speak Now – the album on which Dear John appears – will be re-released very soon. Taylor explained to the audience that she doesn’t care about the past and that she doesn't want her fans to go on the internet and discuss the meaning behind the song that was written back in 2010. Here's what she had to say:

The Weeknd has confirmed he has almost finished his new album, which will be the third, closing record of the 'trilogy' that he has refenced in recent years. The singer told Variety that the trilogy, which consists of After Hours and Dawn FM, will be wrapped up with his new album but is yet to reveal a title or release date. It comes not long after the Grammy-winner announced that he will be dropping his moniker The Weeknd to perform under his real name, Abel Tesfaye. we can't wait to hear the new record

Tina Turner is set to be honoured in New York City as part of Macy's 4 July Firework Spectacular. The legendary singer's death last month prompted a huge outpouring of grief from fans all over the world and her fellow musicians. And now, the late star will be honoured at the huge annual event to pay tribute to her incredible music and legacy. Other stars who will perform in New York next month include Ashanti, LL Cool J and Bebe Rexha. Tina Turner passed away at her home in Switzerland after a long illness, she was 83 years old.

And Ed Sheeran had to be his own support act at his concert in Maryland over the weekend after rnb singer Khalid was recently involved in a car accident. Khalid was due to take to the stage in Landover ahead of the Shape of You singer's huge show as part of his world tour, but a recent road incident meant he had to stay home and recover. Khalid has yet to comment or share the details of what happened, but Ed assured fans in the crowd that he is recovering and sent him his well wishes.