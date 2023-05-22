Jamie and Jools Oliver are ageless in unearthed romantic photo – SEE

Jools and Jamie Oliver celebrate 23 years of marriage this year, and to mark the occasion, the couple renewed their wedding vows, sharing a series of romantic photos on Instagram to commemorate the day.

Jools took to Instagram once more on Sunday to debut an unearthed photo of the duo looking ultra-loved-up – and incredibly youthful!

The photo, which Jools must have dug out from the archive, shows the couple looking off-camera, with Jools' hair tied into a chic ponytail, and Jamie rocking his signature shaggy haircut. Jools has drawn a little white heart on the cute photo, proving how much she loves the throwback snap.

Jools Oliver shared a throwback photo of her and Jamie on Instagram

The Olivers clearly love to celebrate their love story, though their vow renewal came as a surprise to fans when Jamie took to Instagram to announce they'd held their second ceremony.

When did Jamie and Jools Oliver renew their wedding vows?

Jamie and Jools celebrated 23 years of marriage by renewing their vows in the Maldives in April 2023.

After returning from the family celebrations in the tropical destination, where Jamie and Jools were joined by their kids Poppy, 21, Daisy, 20, Petal, 14, Buddy, 12, and River, six, the celebrity chef opened up about his motivations to renew his vows.

SEE: Jamie Oliver's daughters look just like mum Jools in family photos from Poppy's 21st

During an appearance on BBC Breakfast, he said he had been forced to delay the ceremony for three years, as he wanted to say 'I do' again on the couple's milestone 20th anniversary. With his children growing up and moving out of their family home, he admitted he still wanted to show them "their parents are tight" and prove they have "earned" their vows.

Jamie and wife Jools posed with their children to celebrate daughter Poppy's 21st birthday

"I wanted to do it on the 20-year anniversary, which was three years ago. Covid obviously put an end to that, and I just felt that with the kids leaving school and going to university – I have got two in Leeds at uni – it was just a nice moment to let them know that their parents are tight and we love them," he told hosts Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty.

Poppy Oliver with her little brother Buddy

“I know it sounds… Maybe some people are into it and some people are not. But I have to say the vows second time round are much better because it is like you have earned what they mean. Everything they say you have done, felt – good, bad, ugly. And there you are 23 years later going, 'Oh my God, we did it'. Now part two.

"So for me with the big family, it felt like a nice thing to do."

Jamie and Jools (pictured in 2016) are incredibly close to their kids

Jamie wore a pale blue suit for both of his wedding days, while for her second time as a bride, Jools opted for a boho off-the-shoulder gown with a tulle bow in her hair – a more relaxed look than her 2000 wedding, where she wore a strapless wedding dress, complete with a traditional veil.

Read on for Jamie and Jools' most loved-up photos...

Jamie and Jools celebrated in style with their children on Poppy's 21st birthday

Jamie Oliver with his wife Jools at home

Jamie and Jools have been married since 2000

Jamie and Jools enjoy a PDA

