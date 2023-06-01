Jamie and Jools Oliver celebrate daughter Poppy's major achievement in emotional post

Jamie and Jools Oliver have so far had an incredibly celebratory year so far. Earlier this year, the couple celebrated more than 30 years together and later renewed their wedding vows in a romantic ceremony in the Maldives surrounded by their five children.

This week, it was back to celebrating for the family-of-seven as Jools and Jamie's eldest daughter Poppy, 21, finally completed her university degree.

© Instagram Poppy Oliver has finished her university degree

Taking to Instagram Stories, proud mum Jools shared a photo showing Poppy had submitted her final dissertation.

"My university degree is complete," the 21-year-old wrote alongside the photo, whilst Jools added: "So, so proud of you Pops, and feel so unbelievably emotional xxx."

© Instagram Jools proudly revealed that her daughter had finished her university degree

It is thought that Poppy has studied at Bristol University, and will graduate in September after reportedly studying an English degree.

Poppy first left home for university in September 2020, and at the time Jools was very open about the difficulty of adjusting to life without her eldest daughter at home.

© Instagram The family are very close and often share adorable photos of them all together

As she headed off to Bristol, the mother-of-five shared an emotional video, which you can see below, featuring pictures taken throughout the years and which played to Nelly's hit song Dilemma.

Jools Oliver pays emotional tribute to daughter Poppy

"Clearly still can't get my head around it!! Pops you will be pleased to know I have worked out how to add music to these slide things (see I am able to use technology without you) but every bone in my body misses you, that's the only way to describe it," she said.

"Can't wait to spoil you when you come home, we are all so proud of you little legend number 1 xxx," she added.

Earlier in March, to mark Poppy's 21st birthday, Jools praised her daughter's writing skills whilst also warning her off appearing on reality TV show Love Island.

© Instagram Poppy pictured alongside four of her siblings, Daisy, Petal and Buddy

Writing alongside photo of her throughout her childhood, she wrote: "To my darling Pops our little legend is now 21. Ha I've never felt so unbelievably proud. In a large family full of chaos and noise you are calm, relaxed, sensitive and deeply thoughtful, you are a million wonderful things polite, well mannered, fiercely loyal and funny. "

She continued: "Your writing brings me to tears as your empathy runs so deep. Pops you are one of a kind and you belong to us we are so lucky, now you are a young lady with your life ahead fly free little birdie (just don't get a nose piercing or go on Love Island …otherwise you are free but remember I am still the boss)."

The family recently travelled to the Maldives, where Jools and Jamie renewed their wedding vows

Jools and James are also parents to Daisy, 20, Petal, 14, Buddy, 12, and River, six.

