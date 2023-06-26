Paul McCartney's rare outing with glam wife Nancy Shevell and daughter Stella – backstage photos

Sir Paul McCartney enjoyed a family outing with his wife Nancy Shevell, his daughter Stella McCartney and his son-in-law Alasdhair Willis on Sunday.

As he performed the final UK show of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour at Glastonbury, Elton John had a few famous fans cheering him on from the sidelines. Singer Paul was spotted backstage as he watched Elton perform on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset dressed in a cargo jacket and sunglasses.

© Getty Paul and Nancy Shevell were joined by Stella and her husband at Glastonbury

He was joined by his glamorous wife Nancy, who twinned with him in a white shirt and green jacket, accessorised with gold drop earrings that were just visible underneath her flowing brunette hair. Meanwhile, Paul's fashion designer daughter clapped along to the two-hour set next to her husband Alasdhair, who kept a low profile in an Aries cap and sunglasses.

© Getty The family were pictured partying backstage during Elton John's performance

Many fans later took to Twitter to praise Paul's support of Elton after he was spotted videoing his performance of Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me to keep as a lasting memory. "This is PRICELESS," one fan commented, and another wrote: "Good to see Paul McCartney watching from the wings."

WATCH: Elton John was also supported by his sons during a sing along at Glastonbury

Paul and Nancy appeared to make the most of their Glastonbury experience, as they were also spotted enjoying Foo Fighters on 23 June. Once again, Paul kept it casual in a denim shirt and aviator sunglasses while his wife wore a boho floral dress.

The Beatles musician – who had his own headline performance at Glastonbury in 2022 – married his third wife Nancy in 2011. Earlier this year, he revealed how he keeps the romance alive with the businesswoman in a post on his website.

© Getty Images The Beatles star performed at Glastonbury in 2022

The 81-year-old said he tries to be a "considerate and romantic" husband and loves pulling out all the stops, especially when it comes to special occasions like Valentine's Day and Christmas.

The couple have been married since 2011

"If there's an excuse to have some fun, I overdo it! At Christmas, I go crazy with the tree lights and fairy lights - totally overdo it."

He added: "I try to be helpful as a husband too. If there's a problem, I like to be the guy that will lend some strength to it. I'm always very happy to be the person Nancy relies on, and to be her strength when she goes through tough times."

© Getty Images Paul McCartney and Heather Mills got divorced in 2008

The singer was previously married to Linda McCartney from 1969 to 1998 and to Heather Mills from 2002 to 2008. His second wife requested £125 million in the divorce settlement, but he offered her £15.8 million. In the end, a judge ordered the former model to be awarded £24.3 million, equivalent to around $48 million.

