Paul McCartney's youthful new photo with wife Nancy Shevell sparks reaction amongst fans

Paul McCartney rarely posts photos alongside his wife of 11 years, Nancy Shevell, so fans were in for a treat on Thursday as he shared a new snap of the pair posing together.

The Beatles star, 80, took to his social media accounts to share a photo of himself and Nancy posing in front of Cliveden House, a 5-star country house hotel in Berkshire, near London.

"Giving thanks for love - Paul #Thanksgiving #HappyThanksgiving," he captioned the post, which was quickly liked by over 340,000 people.

In the rare selfie, both Nancy, 63, and Paul were in matching dark sportswear and sunglasses, whilst smiling at the camera.

Nancy and Paul posed for a selfie outside Clivenden House

Fans no doubt loved the picture, but many couldn't help but comment on Paul and Nancy's youthful appearance.

"Looking good both of you. Stay healthy! Enjoy your holiday," one wrote, whilst another remarked: "Paul, after all these years of inspiring us with your presence you are still GLOWING. You are wonderful and have been a huge inspiration in my life, the fact that you have only grown in your beauty is even more inspiring to see."

A third added: "You look younger every day Sir P!"

"Peace and Love Paul! Thinking how great you look, I should be a vegan too!" a fourth wrote.

Nancy and Paul met in 2007 and married in 2011

Sir Paul McCartney, who has been a vegetarian since 1975, has often talked about his healthy diet.

Last year, the singer revealed one big benefit of being plant-based. "I'll go past these sheep and I'll feel really good about them like 'hey guys, don't worry about me, I'm not coming to get you'," he said at a Fane Online event alongside his daughters, photographer Mary and fashion designer Stella.

And earlier this year, PETA shared a letter written by Paul in which he asked Starbucks to stop charging extra for plant-based milk.

"I sincerely hope that for the future of the planet and animal welfare you are able to implement this policy," he wrote at the end of his letter.

