Ellen DeGeneres confuses fans with intimate wedding photo with wife Portia inside grand home

Ellen DeGeneres is still weeks away from celebrating her 15th wedding anniversary with her wife Portia De Rossi, but she shared a very intimate throwback photo to mark a special date in the calendar.

Dressed in an ivory Zac Posen blouse, a waistcoat and trousers, the Ellen Degeneres Show host wrapped her arms around her new wife, who looked beautiful in a gown with a blush pink tulle skirt from the same designer.

The couple touched foreheads in the special moment, which was captured inside the living room of their Los Angeles home on 16 August 2008. A large dining table covered with a white tablecloth and a flower centrepiece could be seen in the foreground, while a sofa draped with a soft blanket stood in a room with tall beamed ceilings behind the happy couple.

© Instagram The couple exchanged vows in front of 19 people at their LA home

"8 years ago today marks an important moment. It’s when the Supreme Court said 'yes' to letting everyone feel the same joy I got to feel in this moment," Ellen captioned the black and white snap, but many mistook the post for an anniversary celebration.

"Happy anniversary to beautiful Ellen and Portia, love always wins, go with love," one remarked, and another added: "Love is love. Great. Happy Anniversary Ellen and Portia." A third explained to confused followers: "It’s not their anniversary."

Only 19 guests witnessed the couple's wedding ceremony, which was a much smaller guest list than the couple had originally intended. Portia previously said they changed their plans as it "just got to be too big and stressful".

© Instagram Ellen and Portia got married in August 2008

The ceremony was officiated by the late philosopher and self-help guru Wayne Dyer, who told the couple: "Today we have taken a giant step forward toward the ideal that all of us, with no exceptions, are not only created equal, but we each have the unalienable right to pursue our own happiness.

"I have often said that true nobility is not about being better than anyone else, it's about being better than you used to be. With your exchange of vows today, you symbolize for many who have gone before you, who were forced to live their lives in quiet desperation, lurking in the shadows, that we as a people, are truly becoming better than we used to be."

© Getty Ellen and Portia are weeks away from celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary

The newlyweds and their guests tucked into a vegan dinner and vegan red velvet wedding cake before the couple enjoyed their first dance to Stevie Wonder's Ribbon in the Sky.

Ellen emotionally recalled her wife's wedding speech, which included the phrase: "It's good to be loved. It’s profound to be understood."

