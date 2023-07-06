Emma Bunton's rebellious outfit for Victoria Beckham's wedding was ahead of its time

What better time to take a trip down memory lane than your wedding anniversary? As Victoria Beckham marked 24 years of marriage with her husband David, she shared a series of never-before-seen photos of their celebrations in Ireland with their famous guests.

Among them was Victoria's former Spice Girls bandmate Emma Bunton, who was pictured in a very fashion-forward look that is still popular today. VB reshared a photo originally posted by Emma, which showed her cuddling up to the newlyweds following their ceremony, which took place at Luttrellstown Castle on the outskirts of Dublin on 4 July 1999.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shares close-up of wedding ring amid anniversary celebrations

While guests tend to steer clear of white – a colour traditionally reserved for the bride – Emma rocked a white waistcoat with matching trousers. She accessorised with a coordinating hat perched atop her shoulder-length blonde tresses and a silver cross necklace.

From Bella Hadid to Dua Lipa, Margot Robbie to Emily Ratajkowski, models and celebrities alike have been slipping into the classic co-ord, whether they were running errands or attending high-profile events. And you don't need us to tell you it's an effortless work wardrobe staple!

© Instagram Emma shared a photo of her white wedding guest outfit on the Beckhams' anniversary

Victoria and David were spotted in the first outfits of their wedding day – matching white ensembles. The fashion designer wore a Vera Wang satin ballgown with a corseted top and full skirt, finishing her look with a regal diamond and gold tiara by Slim Barrett, contrasting with her dark brunette bob. Meanwhile, David sported a white three-piece suit and blonde hair.

"Happy anniversary @victoriabeckham and @davidbeckham we love you both lots," Emma captioned the photo.

The Beckhams later changed into another outfit that followed their Robin Hood theme. Before cutting their three-tiered apple-covered cake, VB changed into a one-shoulder purple frock with floral applique and thigh-high split, and the groom opted for a matching suit with suede Manolo shoes.

Other nods to the Disney theme included Victoria's rustic bouquet of wild vines, twigs and apples, and her young bridesmaids – her 13-month-old niece Liberty and David’s 16-month-old niece Georgina – woodland fairy dresses.

David and Victoria got engaged in 1998 and tied the knot the following year

Despite the stunning photos, Victoria insisted it was a more "intimate" event than it was perceived to be. "I think that the media glamorized the wedding much more than it actually was," Victoria said at the annual Business of Fashion VOICES 2022.

When singer Emma married Jade Jones in 2021, she chose a much smaller celebration without her Spice Girls stars.

© Getty Images Emma's fellow Spice Girls stars did not attend her intimate 2021 wedding

The couple started dating in 1998 and got engaged in 2006, years before tying the knot in a secret celebration witnessed by their mothers and their two children Beau and Tate.

Victoria later shared her congratulations for Emma on social media. After Emma posted photos from the stunning ceremony on Instagram, VB sweetly wrote: “Congratulations. Love u both so much!! x.”

LOOK: 10 cool-girl wedding guest looks to wear right now and how to style them