Victoria Beckham is dripping in silver silk in unearthed family wedding photo

Victoria Beckham cemented her place as a style icon during her Spice Girls fame, but there is one particular dress that has lingered in the memory of everyone – including her mother Jackie Adams.

To mark the fashion designer's 50th birthday on 17 April, Jackie posted a sweet tribute to her daughter on Instagram alongside a throwback photo taken at Brooklyn Beckham's wedding with actress Nicola Peltz.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham was pictured with her parents at Brooklyn's wedding in 2022

It reminded fans of Victoria's very unique mother-of-the-groom dress, which was produced by her eponymous label. Standing between her parents - who were the epitome of chic dressed in a black tux and a blue strapless jumpsuit - VB looked like she had been dipped in liquid silver with her slinky gown featuring spaghetti straps, a V-neck and French lace embroidery across the bodice.

The most iconic feature was arguably the shimmering hue, which was meant to emulate the moonlight on the ocean at night.

During an interview with Grazia magazine, the fashion designer opened up about her outfit choice. "It took me quite a while to figure out what I wanted to wear," she said. "The day wasn't about me, it was about Brooklyn and Nicola. So I wanted to look appropriate, and really to be comfortable and to feel like myself."

Brooklyn and Nicola exchanged vows at the Peltz family estate in Palm Beach on 9 April 2022 in front of an A-list guest list including Spice Girls stars Mel B and Mel C, Eva Longoria, and Serena and Venus Williams.

Sharing an insight into the celebrations, mother-of-four Victoria – who also shares Romeo, Cruz and Harper with David Beckham – told TODAY: "It was a beautiful wedding. As a mother, to see my son so happy means so much. What more can you ask for?"

The slip dress has become synonymous with Victoria, who has released several variations of her wedding guest frock. They include metallic versions that "echo the glamour of ’40s Hollywood, but with the boldness of the ’70s club scene," and a neon yellow colourway she modelled at her friend's 60th birthday in 2023.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham was pictured in a neon yellow version of her mother of the groom dresses at her friend's 60th

Victoria's mother was not the only one to mark the singer's milestone birthday. Her rarely-seen sister Louise Adams shared a wonderful tribute to her Spice Girl sister with a candid family photo.

The lookalike sisters donned all-black outfits and a face of flawless makeup. Louise had her hair slicked back into a ponytail, while VB let her brown tresses cascade past her shoulders in elegant waves.

© Instagram Louise also shared a birthday tribute to her sister on her Instagram account

Alongside the photo, Louise wrote: "Happy birthday @victoriabeckham. Hope you have an amazing day celebrating".

Meanwhile, Victoria's husband and former professional footballer David shared a montage of nostalgic family moments. They included a rare throwback photo of his wife proudly showcasing her blossoming baby bump. Take a look at the video below...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: David Beckham shares unseen family moments in sweetest birthday tribute to wife Victoria

READ NEXT: Catherine Zeta-Jones' 'unique' $370k diamond engagement ring from Michael Douglas is a total showstopper