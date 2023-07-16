Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck then and now as they mark first wedding anniversary since rekindling relationship

The enchanting love story of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, affectionately known as "Bennifer," has been a Hollywood sensation since the early 2000s.

Their narrative, with its highs and lows, has rekindled, and now they're celebrating their first wedding anniversary since reigniting their romance.

The beginnings of Bennifer trace back to the 2001 set of the rom-com Gigli. The film fell short at the box office but sparked a headline-grabbing romance between its leads.

Jennifer was then wed to dancer Cris Judd, and shortly after their divorce, she and Ben came forward as a couple, under the relentless spotlight of the burgeoning tabloid era.

Reflecting on this period in a 2016 interview, Jennifer noted: "We didn’t try to have a public relationship... It was just a lot of pressure." However, she recalled her initial impressions of Ben, stating: "I felt like … ‘Okay, this is it.’”

In 2002, Ben featured in Jennifer's unforgettable Jenny From the Block music video, marking their bond with palpable chemistry.

However, the relentless media scrutiny began taking its toll. Jennifer conceded in 2010 on The Graham Norton Show: "Our relationship, I think, did suffer because of that... That’s not the only reason … but I think it definitely played a part in the dynamic of our relationship."

Come November 2002, the couple was engaged. Jennifer recalled the 6.1-carat pink diamond Ben presented her with as "the most magnificent thing I've ever seen."

However, happiness was short-lived. The couple postponed their wedding due to overwhelming media attention, and ultimately parted ways in January 2004.

In the aftermath, Jennifer and Ben took different paths. By June 2004, Jennifer wed singer-songwriter Marc Anthony, and they had twins, Emme and Max, in 2008.

They separated in 2014. Reflecting on this tumultuous period in her 2014 book, True Love, Jennifer confessed: "It was my first real heartbreak, it felt like my heart had been torn out of my chest.”

Ben, too, found new love, marrying Jennifer Garner in 2005. They had three children together, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, before divorcing in 2018.

Fast-forward to April 2021, following their respective splits, Jennifer and Ben reconnected and began spending time together.

The spark was rekindled, and by May, they embarked on a romantic getaway to Montana. Jennifer and Ben's reunion rapidly turned serious. They began discussing their future, and reports surfaced that the couple were taking their relationship seriously.

Despite geographical challenges, they were determined to nurture their bond. Ben's efforts to maintain their relationship amid their busy schedules left Jennifer feeling "smitten", according to E! News. By August 2021, speculation that the couple might move in together was rife.

In September, Ben was spotted looking at engagement rings, fuelling anticipation of another engagement, which came true in April 2022 when Jennifer announced their engagement through her newsletter.

The couple tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas wedding in July 2022. This was followed by a honeymoon in Paris and a second wedding in Georgia. Their commitment to blending their families was reflected in quality time spent together.

Jennifer's forthcoming album, This Is Me... Now, drew inspiration from her rekindled romance with Ben.

Speaking with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, she revealed: “When he came back into my life, again the same thing happened where I felt so inspired and so overtaken with emotion that it was just pouring out of me."

As they approached their first wedding anniversary in May 2023, Jennifer described the milestone year to Today: “We moved in together, the kids moved in together, so it’s been like a really kind of emotional transition. But at the same time… all your dreams coming true, it’s just been a phenomenal year.”