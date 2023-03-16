Ben Affleck finally addresses viral tense Grammys moment with Jennifer Lopez The couple went viral at the 2023 Grammy Awards

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez made headlines in February after footage of them appearing to disagree at the Grammy Awards went viral.

Despite Ben insisting he had "a good time", the couple became an internet sensation after fans claimed that he looked bored and miserable during the ceremony, and one tense moment of them appearing to be caught mid-fight, which you can watch in the video below, was quickly turned into a meme on social media.

However, Ben – who rekindled his romance with JLo in 2021 before they wed last July – has finally addressed the speculation in a new interview and revealed what really happened between him and his wife.

"I saw [Grammy host Trevor Noah approach] and I was like, 'Oh, God.' They were framing us in this shot, but I didn't know they were rolling," he explained to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I leaned into her and I was like, 'As soon they start rolling, I'm going to slide away from you and leave you sitting next to Trevor.'"

Fans accused Ben of looking bored at the Grammys

Jennifer, though, was not impressed with Ben's plan. He continued: "She goes, 'You better [expletive] not leave.' That's a husband-and-wife thing."

Ben understands why viewers may have misinterpreted the scene as he admitted he has gone to events and been "bored" in the past.

However, Ben admitted that he wasn't fond of seeing people accuse him of being drunk at the ceremony as he has worked hard on his sobriety following his battle with alcoholism.

The couple were not caught in a fight, according to Ben

He explained: "I've gone to award shows and been drunk, a bunch. Nobody ever once said I'm drunk. [But at the Grammys] they were like, 'He's drunk.' And I thought, that's interesting."

He added: "That raises a whole other thing about whether or not it's wise to acknowledge addiction because there's a lot of compassion, but there is still a tremendous stigma, which is often quite inhibiting. I do think it disincentivizes people from making their lives better."

