The real reason Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck split in 2004 as jaw-dropping details of first wedding revealed

The couple finally tied the knot in 2022

24 minutes ago
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck during "Gigli" California Premiere at Mann National in Westwood, California, United States. (Photo by Chris Weeks/FilmMagic)
Hannah Hargrave
Hannah HargraveUS Deputy Editor
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's romantic journey has been a rollercoaster which has spanned two decades. 

The couple are now happily married but back in 2004 they called time on their relationship and canceled their nuptials. 

Now, they've revealed the reason behind their break-up and detailed the wedding that never happened. 

Speaking about their relationship in their Amazon Prime documentary, The Greatest Love Story Ever Told, Jennifer confessed the demise of their relationship came only days before they were set to say 'I Do'.

"Ben and I, we broke up three days before our wedding," she said before sharing never-before-known details of their planned big day.

J.Lo's insight into wedding with Ben© @jenniferlopez Instagram
J.Lo's insight into wedding with Ben

"We had a big wedding planned; 14 ushers and bridesmaids and three days before, we just crumbled under the pressure."

Ben confessed that "the massive amount of scrutiny around our private life," was to blame.

JLo recalled how difficult it was for her at the time, telling the cameras. "For all those years, it was really hard because I didn't just feel like I lost the love of my life, I felt like I lost the best friend that I ever had. And I couldn't talk for so many years, and that was the hardest part."

MIAMI - APRIL 28: Actress/singer Jennifer Lopez and husband singer/actor Marc Anthony arrive at the 2005 Billboard Latin Music Awards at the Miami Arena on April 28, 2005 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images) © Alexander Tamargo
Jennifer went on to marry Marc Anthony

They both went on to marry other people and have children, with Ben sharing Samuel, 11, Seraphina, 15, and Violet, 18, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and Jennifer has twins Max and Emme, 16, with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony

While they don't have children together, they adore their blended family. Jennifer added: "I feel like I came out the other side. I've made it through. I've made something good of my life. I'm proud of that."

A photo of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner wearing black evening wear© Angela Weiss
Ben shares three children with Jennifer Garner

When they initially postponed their wedding in 2003, they released a statement which read: "Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date. When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate 'decoy brides' at three different locations, we realized that something was awry. 

"We began to feel that the spirit of what should have been the happiest day of our lives could be compromised. We felt what should have been a joyful and sacred day could be spoiled for us, our families and our friends."

jennifer lopez ben affleck this is me now a love story premiere© Getty Images
The pair feature in a new documentary

They officially split in 2004 but married in 2022 in a low-key Las Vegas wedding. 

