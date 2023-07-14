Novak Djokovic's pregnant bride Jelena's tearful moment at fairytale wedding

The Wimbledon semi-finalist wed his wife in July 2014 on the grounds of the Aman Sveti Stefan Resort

Wimbledon is always a particularly special time for Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena, who celebrate their wedding anniversary during the championships.

The 36-year-old tennis player, who is set to face off against Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals this Friday, wed his long-term love on 10 July 2014 on the grounds of Aman Sveti Stefan Resort, a small islet and coastal five-star hotel resort. The couple, who shared their wedding with HELLO! at the time, are still loved up nine years and two children later. But did you know how emotional the day was for Djokovic and Jelena?

The blonde beauty, who was expecting her first child at the time, admitted she was "very nervous" and said the day went by in a blur.

Recalling her tears on her wedding day, Jelena told HELLO!: "I was seeing him through tears and immediately started crying when I saw him.

"I was just so happy and probably being pregnant makes it quite difficult to control the emotions. I am so blessed to have him in my life. I couldn't ask for a better partner than him."

As for Djokovic, he was blown away by seeing Jelena gliding down the aisle towards him in her custom-made Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen dress.

"Seeing her for the first time in her wedding dress, smiling and walking towards me… She looked like an angel," he said.

"I was trying to be present in that moment and memorise it. I was focused on her, and her smile, and our baby. It really was a perfect moment." Aww!

The couple welcomed their baby boy Stefan in October that year, followed by their second child, Tara, in September 2017.

Jelena has been causing a stir while supporting her husband during his 2023 matches.

After reposting a photograph of herself on Centre Court, rocking a pastel purple dress, funky shades and a wide-brimmed hat, the mother-of-two was inundated with praise from fans.

One wrote: "Classy and beautiful on the inside and out!" while another enthused: "That is the most perfect dress without even trying!!!! Beautiful!!!!"

It's plain to see how smitten the couple still is, with Jelena sharing a series of adorable photographs of the pair while celebrating her 37th birthday last month.